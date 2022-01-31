Book Corner: Imagine new worlds with Afrofuturistic books

The term “Afrofuturism” was coined in 1993 by Mark Dery in an essay called “Black to the Future,” in which Dery interviewed authors and creators Samuel R. Delany, Greg Tate and Tricia Rose on science fiction written by African American authors. Afrofuturism is not your boilerplate science fiction; it is the invention of a future, or alternate history, as seen through the lens of ancient African traditions and Black culture. It draws from the history of Africa and the African diaspora to imagine liberated futures commanded by Black leaders. This intersection of futuristic technology, science, culture and the supernatural is explored in all forms of art, such as music from Sun Ra and Janelle Monae to Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Afrofuturism in literature, as in all forms of art, continues to grow with new authors and titles emerging all the time. It was challenging, but necessary, to narrow my list down to just a few noteworthy novels to highlight. My recommendations include early influencers, such as Butler and Delany, as well as seasoned and newer authors of Afrofuturistic works.