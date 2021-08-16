Book Corner: Immerse yourself in exciting nonfiction reads

“The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan. True crime fans will be fascinated by this part memoir, part crime investigation. On Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman lived with her mother, who worked summer days in a local motel and danced most nights in Provincetown bars. Liza’s babysitter, a good-looking handyman from the motel where her mother worked, would take Liza and her sister on adventures, such as visiting his “secret garden” in the woods. Liza saw Tony Costa as one of the few compassionate adults in her life. She was completely unaware her babysitter was a serial killer, even when the case made headlines in 1969. Not until decades later did Liza make the connection between her kind babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women. After becoming obsessed with the case, Rodman and co-writer Jordan reveal the unfathomable story of a charismatic but deadly psychopath through the eyes of young Liza, who once called him friend.