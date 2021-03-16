Book Corner: Invite spring with books that showcase nature

“The Secret Fawn” by Kallie George and Elly MacKay. The youngest child in the home always misses seeing the deer that sometimes comes close to her house, so she sets out one morning to find it. Alert for any sound or movement that might alert her to the deer’s presence, the little girl notices many simple wonders of nature: leaves gently floating down, a bird splashing in some water, a squirrel rustling in the branches. When she quietly sits to wait, she notices something low under the bushes, something no one else in her family has seen ...

“Step Gently Out” by Helen Frost and Rick Lieder. Gorgeous full-color images invite curious readers to “step gently out” and observe the natural world around them, especially small, overlooked plants and animals. Close-up photographs emphasize the wondrous details we miss with our naked eye: fibers of a blade of grass and the individual hairs and antennae of the caterpillar resting there; tiny hairs on the legs of a damselfly; pollen coating a honeybee’s legs. Back matter at the end of “Step Gently Out” gives details of the insects on each page.