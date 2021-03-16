Book Corner: Invite spring with books that showcase nature

Spring is in the air! Warmer days, plants poking up from the ground, and baby animals make spring the perfect time to focus on nature and all its wonders. These picture books are a fun way for children to learn about the natural world around them.
“Being Frog” by April Pulley Sayre. Sayre is one of my favorite authors of children’s nature books and she’s created another good one with “Being Frog.” Close-up, detailed photographs of frogs in their natural habitat help show us what interesting lives frogs lead: leaping, sitting and waiting, hiding underwater, sunning and climbing. A series of photos show the life cycle from egg to tadpole to froglet as they develop in a pond. The quality of the photographs and reverence Sayre has for nature help us understand how remarkable this rather common creature really is.
“In the Woods” by David Elliot and illustrated by Rob Dunlavey. With a short poem dedicated to each animal, “In the Woods” explores the lives of a variety of forest creatures, from millipede to tanager to moose. As spring emerges, each animal prepares for the season in a different way. Some emerge from burrows, some search for food for their young, some swim in the newly melted river. Detailed back matter gives more information on each animal, very handy for adults reading to curious children.
“Run Wild” by David Covell. A pair of friends run through the woods, squishing in mud, racing rabbits, exploring the dark, cool places—and the sunny, hot places, too. The wild abandonment and full sensory experience of these children will encourage all readers to get outside and explore.
“The Secret Fawn” by Kallie George and Elly MacKay. The youngest child in the home always misses seeing the deer that sometimes comes close to her house, so she sets out one morning to find it. Alert for any sound or movement that might alert her to the deer’s presence, the little girl notices many simple wonders of nature: leaves gently floating down, a bird splashing in some water, a squirrel rustling in the branches. When she quietly sits to wait, she notices something low under the bushes, something no one else in her family has seen ...
“Step Gently Out” by Helen Frost and Rick Lieder. Gorgeous full-color images invite curious readers to “step gently out” and observe the natural world around them, especially small, overlooked plants and animals. Close-up photographs emphasize the wondrous details we miss with our naked eye: fibers of a blade of grass and the individual hairs and antennae of the caterpillar resting there; tiny hairs on the legs of a damselfly; pollen coating a honeybee’s legs. Back matter at the end of “Step Gently Out” gives details of the insects on each page.
“A Stone Sat Still” by Brendan Wenzel. Lyrical verse describes the life of a large stone and how a variety of creatures experience it. When a bird cracks a nut on the stone, it is loud, but when a snake uses the stone to rest, it is quiet. To a slug, the stone is rough, but to a porcupine it is smooth. To a moose, the stone is tiny, but to an insect, the stone is enormous. The stone looks different in fall, when it is covered with leaves, and in winter, when it is covered in snow. “A Stone Sat Still” is an interesting way to think about the variety of creatures who can inhabit and share one area, as well as the very different lives and experiences of the creatures themselves.
“A Walk Through the Woods” by Louise Greig and illustrated by Helen Musslewhite. A combination of poetic verse and beautiful artwork creates an enchanting reading experience. Gorgeous cut-out pages allow the reader to both peek ahead and back at the same time, and reflect the experience of walking further into the woods, revealing the mysteries ahead while the place where they started gets farther and farther away.
Darcie Caswell is a Youth Services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.