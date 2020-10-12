Book Corner: It's time to curl up with some scary stories

“There’s Someone Inside Your House” by Stephanie Perkins. Coming to Netflix in 2021, this slasher story centers on Makani Young. Haunted by her past in Hawaii, Makani has been living with her grandmother in landlocked Nebraska for a year now. She’s still trying to adjust, when the students of her high school begin dying in a series of murders that grows more grotesque with each one. As the hunt for the killer intensifies, Makani is forced to confront her own dark secrets.

“Lovecraft Country” by Matt Ruff. “Green Book” meets “The Twilight Zone” in Ruff’s imaginative tale, now an HBO series. In Chicago 1954, when Atticus Turner’s father Montrose goes missing, Atticus sets out for New England to find him. Accompanying Atticus is childhood friend Leticia and Atticus’s Uncle George, publisher of The Safe Negro Travel Guide. Along the way to the manor of Mr. Braithwaite, heir to the estate that owned one of Atticus’s ancestors, the trio encounters both the terrors of white America and those of malicious spirits that seem to hail from those weird tales George loves so much. At the manor, Montrose is discovered in chains, held prisoner by a secret cabal called the Order of the Ancient Dawn, which has lured Atticus to unwillingly participate in a ritual that centers unexpectedly on Atticus himself.

"The Sun Down Motel" by Simone St. James. 1982, Fell, N.Y.: Viv Delaney works as the night clerk at the Sun Down Motel to pay for her move to the big city. Viv sees customers of all types, from those passing through to locals with their secrets. Strange, inexplicable things happen on the night shift, and soon, Viv realizes something isn’t right at the Sun Down, so she starts digging. Forward to 2017, where Viv’s niece Carly has always been fascinated by Viv’s disappearance before Carly was born. Carly goes to Fell to find out what happened to Viv, mirroring her aunt’s life by working as the night clerk at the Sun Down, which hasn’t changed since 1982. Carly discovers that Viv had been trying to unravel mysteries of her own, including exposing a potential serial killer working in Fell. If Carly can last through the Sun Down’s horrors and find the answers Viv had been trying to look for, perhaps she can find out what happened to her aunt.

Sarah McPeck is Adult Services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.