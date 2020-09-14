Book Corner: Library shares favorite summer reads

Summer is just about over, and many of us upped our Summer Reading game this year, what with the pandemic and all. What better way to pass the time (and forget about 2020) than with a good book? Or, of course, endless scrolling on Facebook. I personally am addicted to watching animal videos on The Dodo.
Another good use for Facebook is to connect with other readers. Since we can’t see each other in person, chatting about books online is a handy, and entertaining, substitute. Central Rappahannock Regional Library has a very active CRRL Book Chat group in which we hold weekly book discussions and giveaways during winter and summer reading. Because the group is so active, we’ll continue the weekly book discussions even in our “off” seasons.
Recently, we asked our readers what they most enjoyed reading this summer, and their responses were wonderfully varied. I plan to add several of these to my own TBR list.
Here are some of CRRL Book Chat readers’ favorite summer reads:
“Unsaid” by Neil Abramson. Michelle W. “thoroughly and immensely” enjoyed this novel, perfect for fans of “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. After veterinarian Helena Colden dies of breast cancer, she is unable to move on, and through her narration we experience the emotional struggle of her attorney husband David as he becomes embroiled in a court case to save the life of a chimpanzee.
“The Last Mrs. Summers” by Rhys Bowen. Recommended by Terri P. After her African honeymoon, Lady Georgiana Rannock, aka Georgie, heads to Cornwall to check out the creepy old house her friend Belinda has inherited, and ends up dealing with Belinda’s acquaintance, Rose Summers, who is convinced her new husband murdered his first wife.
“Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi. Ashley D. recommends this story based in an utopian world where monsters can thrive in plain sight while people refuse to acknowledge they exist. Says Ashley, “It’s written for to be accessible for the younger end of YA (middle grade), but that doesn’t reduce the value that adults can get out of it, too.”
“Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon. Recommended by Mary W., this sweeping, romantic time-travel series spans eight novels, multiple novellas, and several centuries. If you don’t have the fortitude to attempt this hefty series, you can borrow the TV series on DVD from your library.
“They All Fall Down” by Rachel Howzell Hall. Andrew G. recommends this tale of suspense, as he loves Agatha Christie and the novel pays homage to Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” with something of a twist.
“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix. Meg R. says, “I can’t quite figure out author Grady Hendrix. I enjoyed ‘The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires.’ It’s got some gory horror bits, a whole lot of humor, AND it’s a feminist manifesto!” Well said, Meg.
“The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row” by Anthony Ray Hinton. Michelle P. read out of her comfort zone this summer, including nonfiction and autobiographies such as Hinton’s memoir of spending 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.
“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore. Recommended by Sharon F. During World War I, hundreds of young women worked hard in radium dial factories, painting clock faces with a mysterious, glowing new substance called radium. Assured the material was safe, the girls literally glowed, but then started to fall ill. As the fatal poison took hold, the women found themselves in the midst of an enormous scandal and a groundbreaking battle for women’s rights.
“Doomsday Book” by Connie Willis. Recommended by Steve H. A time-traveling history student is trapped in the Middle Ages, dangerously close to the onset of the Black Plague. Her rescuers in 21st-century Oxford battle their own deadly epidemic to reach her in time.
Visit facebook.com/groups/crrlbookchat to get in on the bookish conversation or visit librarypoint.org for more reading recommendations and links to virtual book groups.
Tracy McPeck is adult services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.
