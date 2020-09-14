Book Corner: Library shares favorite summer reads

Summer is just about over, and many of us upped our Summer Reading game this year, what with the pandemic and all. What better way to pass the time (and forget about 2020) than with a good book? Or, of course, endless scrolling on Facebook. I personally am addicted to watching animal videos on The Dodo.

Another good use for Facebook is to connect with other readers. Since we can’t see each other in person, chatting about books online is a handy, and entertaining, substitute. Central Rappahannock Regional Library has a very active CRRL Book Chat group in which we hold weekly book discussions and giveaways during winter and summer reading. Because the group is so active, we’ll continue the weekly book discussions even in our “off” seasons.

Recently, we asked our readers what they most enjoyed reading this summer, and their responses were wonderfully varied. I plan to add several of these to my own TBR list.

Here are some of CRRL Book Chat readers’ favorite summer reads: