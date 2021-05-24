Book Corner: Listen up: Avid audiobook readers share their favorites

My first foray into audiobooks was on a road trip with a friend, when we popped a CD into the car’s player only to be bombarded with jarring music that didn’t go away once the narrator started speaking. (It probably actually did stop after a few lines, but we didn’t stick around long enough to find out.)

Fast forward 10 or so years to my first full-time library job, an hour’s commute one way. Desperate for relief from the traffic, I solicited recommendations from my colleagues and discovered that the right audiobook is a magical escape.

It took a while for my distracted brain to get into audiobooks, though. I’d listen for a bit and then, if I found myself drifting too much, I’d switch over to music.

Eventually, I was able to train my brain to listen for the entire commute, and it was a wonderful way to unwind, even while stuck in traffic. The right narrator really makes a difference, and, fortunately, there are plenty of fantastic reads out there!