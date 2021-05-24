Book Corner: Listen up: Avid audiobook readers share their favorites

My first foray into audiobooks was on a road trip with a friend, when we popped a CD into the car’s player only to be bombarded with jarring music that didn’t go away once the narrator started speaking. (It probably actually did stop after a few lines, but we didn’t stick around long enough to find out.)
Fast forward 10 or so years to my first full-time library job, an hour’s commute one way. Desperate for relief from the traffic, I solicited recommendations from my colleagues and discovered that the right audiobook is a magical escape.
It took a while for my distracted brain to get into audiobooks, though. I’d listen for a bit and then, if I found myself drifting too much, I’d switch over to music.
Eventually, I was able to train my brain to listen for the entire commute, and it was a wonderful way to unwind, even while stuck in traffic. The right narrator really makes a difference, and, fortunately, there are plenty of fantastic reads out there!
To put together a list of popular audiobooks, I asked Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Access Services librarian Babak Zarin to clue me in on what his Talking Books customers have been reading. The Talking Books program, part of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, provides audiobooks on either cartridges or via an app called BARD to people with blindness and other print disabilities, Talking Books customers happen to be some of the most prolific readers on Earth, so I knew I’d get a great list of books to recommend.
All of the books below are available as audiobooks from your library or via the Talking Books catalog. Annotations are provided by the National Library Service.
“Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand. Read by Erin Bennett. After uprooting her life in the States, Irene Steele has just settled in at the villa on St. John, where her husband Russ had been living a double life. But a visit from the FBI shakes her foundations, and Irene once again learns just how little she knew about the man she loved.
“Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey. Read by the author. Memoir from Academy Award-winning actor in films including “Dazed and Confused” and “The Dallas Buyers Club” shares his experiences and his philosophy on life. He describes “greenlights” as the times when the universe gives us permission to try new things.
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Read by the author. A memoir by the former first lady, the first Black woman in that role. Obama recounts her childhood in Chicago, her years balancing motherhood and her career as an executive, and her time in the White House.
“The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult. Read by Patti Murin. Dawn Edelstein is on a plane when they are told to prepare for a crash landing. She braces herself as thoughts flash through her mind. The shocking thing is that the thoughts are not of her current life. After Dawn miraculously survives the crash, her two possible futures unspool side by side.
“The Awakening: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 1” by Nora Roberts. Read by Barrie Kreinik. Breen Kelly is debt-ridden and working a job she hates when she discovers her mother has been hiding money left to her by her long-lost father. She treats herself to a trip to Ireland and falls through a portal to a magical land, where she has a dangerous destiny.
“The Best of Me” by David Sedaris. Read by the author. A retrospective collection culled from the comic essayist’s previously published volumes and magazine articles. Finding the humor in even the darkest personal events, in these stories Sedaris shops for rare taxidermy, struggles with foreign languages, hand-feeds a carnivorous bird and more.
“She Come By it Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs” by Sarah Smarsh. Read by the author. Explores how the music of Dolly Parton and other prominent women country artists has both reflected and validated the harsh realities of rural working-class American women. Shows Parton’s evolution as an artist, businesswoman and icon.
“The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek. Read by the author and Ken Jennings. Longtime host of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” shares stories of his life and career. Alongside anecdotes about the show and its contestants, he discusses marriage, parenthood, spirituality, education, philanthropy and his own battle with cancer.
“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Read by Robin Miles. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Warmth of Other Suns” examines the unofficial castes and hierarchies she has observed as inherent in American society. She also discusses the eight pillars of all caste systems and offers ways for America to move forward.
If you or someone you know could benefit from Talking Books, email Babak at talking-books@crrl.org or call him at 540/372-1144, ext. 7054. It’s easy to apply and it’s open to all ages.
While this article focuses on reads for grownups, Talking Books is for all ages, including children and teens. And visit librarypoint.org/access-services to learn about the ways your library is accessible to everyone, regardless of specialized or adaptive needs.
Tracy McPeck is Adult Services Coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.