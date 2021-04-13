Book Corner: Make it rhyme time with these kids' books

April is poetry month and it’s a great time to share some poetry with a child. The rhyming words, rhythmic cadence, and succinct style of poems make them engaging for children and fun for adults to share aloud. There are as many styles of poetry as there are readers to enjoy it. Whether the child in your life enjoys animals, outer space, or just being silly, there are poems out there for them.
“Clackety Track: Poems About Trains” by Skila Brown, illustrated by Jamey Christoph. Freight train, bullet train, zoo train, dinner train. Each kind of train gets focused attention with its own poem describing the work it does and how it is special. A short section of back matter provides even more information for train-loving kids.
“Eek, You Reek! Poems About Animals That Stink, Stank, Stunk” by Jane Yolen and Heidi E.Y. Stemple, illustrated by Eugenia Nobati. Who knew there were so many animals that truly reek? Sure, we think of skunks, but Reek introduces us to even more: There are haikus about stinky insects, and poems about the tamandua, hoatzin and many other smelly creatures. Though the verses are humorous, they also draw attention to how the bad smells these animals emit protect them from predators and serve other purposes.
“Follow the Recipe: Poems About Imagination, Celebration & Cake” by Marilyn Singer, illustrated by Marjorie Priceman. How fun can poems about recipes be? So fun! There are recipe poems for “success in cooking” and recipe poems about measuring:
Smidgen, pinch, dash
Drop, jigger, gill.
How much to put in?
How much to fill?
There are recipe poems for patience and adventure, for love and disaster. There’s even a “recipe for following recipes.” Bold, whimsical illustrations embellish the artful feel of this collection.
“Hard-Boiled Bugs for Breakfast” by Jack Prelutsky, illustrated by Ruth Chan. These short, comic poems are sure to be memorized and repeated for laughs. Bumblebees making cottage cheese, a mandolin-playing lizard and a kangarooster are among the silly characters at the center of these verses.
“Hello, Earth! Poems to our Planet” by Joyce Sidman, illustrated by Miren Asiain Lora. Each poem reflects a question, a reflection or a concern expressed to planet Earth. Some poems express awe at Earth’s size and how much Earth has changed over millennia. Others focus on specific wonders, like fiery volcanoes, craggy mountains and the deep currents of the ocean. One is left with a sense of wonder at all the Earth holds, and that many questions still remain about its mysteries.
“In the Middle of the Night: Poems from a Wide-Awake House” by Laura Purdie Salas, illustrated by Angela Matteson. While children are fast asleep, the objects in their room begin to come alive. Stuffed animals and toys dance and play games, pencils take flight on a paper airplane and clothes relax off hangers. The night is filled with activity and a little bit of mayhem, all while the children of the house are dreaming.
“In the Past” by David Elliott, illustrated by Matthew Trueman. Short, snappy poems capture the unique features of prehistoric creatures from the Cambrian through the Quaternary Period. Dinosaur lovers will enjoy the detailed illustrations as well as the concise way that key characteristics are conveyed, such as for “Yutyrannus”:
Your discovery in China created quite a stir.
Could dinosaurs be feathered?
They could. You were.
“A Song for Gwendolyn Brooks” by Alice Faye Duncan, illustrated by Xia Gordon. Duncan’s verse tells the story of Gwendolyn Brooks, who became the first Black writer to win the Pulitzer Prize. Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, facing criticism from neighbors and teachers, but always having the support of her parents, Brooks developed her craft early in life. Duncan intersperses Brook’s poems throughout this book, including some written in her childhood. It is often difficult to condense down the life of such an important person so that it fits into a children’s book, but Duncan does a beautiful job of conveying the struggles, successes and passions of Brooks’s life.
Darcie Caswell is a Youth Services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.