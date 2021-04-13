Book Corner: Make it rhyme time with these kids' books

April is poetry month and it’s a great time to share some poetry with a child. The rhyming words, rhythmic cadence, and succinct style of poems make them engaging for children and fun for adults to share aloud. There are as many styles of poetry as there are readers to enjoy it. Whether the child in your life enjoys animals, outer space, or just being silly, there are poems out there for them.

“Clackety Track: Poems About Trains” by Skila Brown, illustrated by Jamey Christoph. Freight train, bullet train, zoo train, dinner train. Each kind of train gets focused attention with its own poem describing the work it does and how it is special. A short section of back matter provides even more information for train-loving kids.

“Eek, You Reek! Poems About Animals That Stink, Stank, Stunk” by Jane Yolen and Heidi E.Y. Stemple, illustrated by Eugenia Nobati. Who knew there were so many animals that truly reek? Sure, we think of skunks, but Reek introduces us to even more: There are haikus about stinky insects, and poems about the tamandua, hoatzin and many other smelly creatures. Though the verses are humorous, they also draw attention to how the bad smells these animals emit protect them from predators and serve other purposes.