Book Corner: Mark Native American Heritage Month with one of these intriguing reads

“Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo. Three-term U.S. Poet Laureate Harjo combines narrative prose and poetry in her memoir of growing up in a Muscogee (Creek) Nation family. In exploring her journey, Harjo also examines how the earth has changed throughout time and entreats the reader to connect with the planet on a deeper level. Contentment, Harjo posits, can be found through friendship with animals and the healing power of plants, not through incessant technology use.

“The Removed” by Brandon Hobson. Fifteen years after a police officer unjustly kills their teenage son, Ray-Ray, the Echota family is mired in grief, each with their own private struggle. Retired social worker Maria battles depression as her husband, Ernest, develops Alzheimer’s. The oldest, Sonja, appears to be romantically obsessed with a younger white man. The youngest, Edgar, is addicted to meth. The family’s planned annual bonfire to celebrate Cherokee independence in their town of Quah, Okla., also the anniversary of Ray-Ray’s shooting, is upended when Edgar won’t answer the phone. The lines between normal life and the spirit world are blurred as Edgar takes a train to the Darkening Land, leaving the reader to wonder whether Edgar has died. Meanwhile, Maria and Ernest’s foster child, Wyatt, seems to spark something in Ernest’s deteriorating mind. Alternating first-person narration is interspersed by the voice of Tsala, a family ancestor who died before he was forced onto the Trail of Tears.