Book Corner: Read all about books and librarians

“Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury. “It was a pleasure to burn.” No list about libraries and books would be complete without Bradbury’s classic sci-fi novel set in a future dystopia built on censorship. Guy Montag is a firefighter whose job is to burn books that are not government-approved. Basically, every book in existence. Society is boring and Guy’s life is boring. Then he gradually becomes exposed to the ideas contained in the books, separating him from the false reality the government has imposed on its citizens. Ironically, “Fahrenheit 451” made it on the American Library Association’s list of banned and challenged books.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When Books Went to War: The Stories that Helped Us Win World War II” by Molly Guptill Manning. The true story of how reading saved the sanity of hundreds of thousands of soldiers during World War II is juxtaposed with the book burning by the Nazis and the fictional government in “Fahrenheit 451.” In this fascinating history, Manning tells the story of the Armed Services Editions of books that were distributed to GIs during World War II. The ASE group gave away nearly 123 million copies of 1,322 books, small editions that could be tucked into a pocket and helped sustain soldiers through the horrors they endured.