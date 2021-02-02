Book Corner: Shining the spotlight on seven page-turners by Black writers

“And Now She’s Gone” by Rachel Howzell Hall. New PI Gray Sykes accepts her first independent assignment from her boss Nick Rader (on whom she has a crush) to locate physician Ian O’Donnell’s missing girlfriend, Isabel Lincoln. The twist is that Isabel might not want to be found. Gray discovers that Ian abused Isabel, who even attempted suicide because of it. No stranger to abuse herself, Gray feels a connection to the missing woman. And when Isabel herself starts texting Gray, telling her to stop investigating, it becomes clear that the past of these two women is eerily similar.

“Black Water Rising” by Attica Locke. In Houston, Texas, 1981, lawyer Jay Porter is looking for a fresh start. His practice is based out of a dingy strip mall, and his most promising client is a flaky call girl. Jay believes he’s put away his past and the trial that nearly destroyed him. Then he impulsively saves a drowning woman’s life, unleashing a series of events that unwittingly ensnare him in a murder investigation involving the top tier of Houston’s corporate power brokers. But before Jay can get to the bottom of a mystery that threatens his family, he must confront the skeletons from his past. Highly recommended on audio.

“Blood Grove” by Walter Mosley. Award-winning Mosley does it again with this 15th installment in the Easy Rawlins series that started with “Devil in a Blue Dress.” In 1969, as war protests dominate the scene, PI Easy Rawlins gets a visit from a white Vietnam veteran. The young man’s story makes little sense. He and his lover were attacked outside of the city’s limits; he may have killed a man, and his girlfriend and dog are now missing. Easy knows the case spells trouble, but the shared bond between veterans makes him want to help this troubled young vet.

Tracy McPeck is Adult Services Coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.