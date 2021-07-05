Book Corner: These books take you straight to the beach

“Hum and Swish” by Matt Myers. Jamie loves to be on the beach, creating things with sand, shells, rocks and other found objects. But the questions from people walking by are frustrating. Jamie doesn’t want to talk about the creations or explain what things are and just wants to be left alone. Then a painter shows up on the beach and without a word sets up an easel near Jamie.

Jamie enjoys the silent company of the artist and, at the end of the day, they share their work with each other.

“Jules vs. the Ocean” by Jessie Sima. Jules is determined to impress her older sister by building “the biggest ... fanciest ... most excellent castle that has ever been built.” Her first attempt is destroyed by a wave. Her second attempt is destroyed by a wave. Even after she starts keeping an eye on the water, the waves keep ruining everything.

Then her sister comes over and after moving back from the edge of the water more, they work together to build a giant sandcastle together. They dance and jump around celebrating their creation, until a giant wave comes and crashes down on top of it. In the end, they are left in awe of the power of the ocean and the tides.