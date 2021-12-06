Book Corner: These books will inspire mindfulness during the holidays

Whether or not you celebrate the winter holidays, life always feels crazier this time of year. You might love the season and have Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” on repeat. Plus, you put up your tree on Nov. 1 and your holiday cards are postmarked the exact day after Thanksgiving. Good on you!

Or, you might be struggling with complicated family dynamics, grief or illness, and find the holiday season hard to bear.

You might experience a weird combination of both—enjoying the holidays, but also finding them hard to deal with. And if you don’t celebrate any winter holidays, you’re still stuck listening to Mariah Carey in every store and dodging shoppers and travelers on Interstate 95 from November through January. (Let’s be honest, though. That’s all year long.)

I fall squarely in the “I love the holidays but also they’re hard and I want them to be over” camp. So I chose books that could be almost an antidote to that feeling. Ones that encourage you and me to slow down and sip the spiked eggnog while staring out the window, at least for a few minutes. Because whether you are thriving, struggling or just trying to get by, everyone could use a few words of comfort and peace. Even you, over-achieving Nov. 1 tree person.