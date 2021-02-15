Book Corner: These picture books focus on Black experience for children

“Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom” by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Michele Wood. “Box” tells the story of Henry Brown by incorporating words from his original writing as well as other historical records. Born into slavery, subjected to horrors, and witness to more, when Henry Brown’s wife and children are sold and taken away, he feels he has nothing else to lose and hatches a dangerous and novel plan for escape. He has a wooden box built, then has himself sealed inside and shipped to Philadelphia and freedom.

“Lift as You Climb: The Story of Ella Baker” by Patricia Hruby Powell and R. Gregory Christie. Though largely out of the spotlight, Ella Baker was a key organizer in the Civil Rights Movement, working alongside and advising Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other well-known leaders. Baker helped found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and inspired African Americans from all walks of life to take action to fight for justice and secure their rights, especially people from the middle class and the working poor.