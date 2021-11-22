Book Corner: These picture books tell Native American stories

November is Native American Heritage month and provides an opportunity to focus on picture books written by and about Native Americans.

“The First Blade of Sweetgrass: A Native American Story” by Suzanne Greenlaw and Gabriel Frey, and illustrated by Nancy Baker. Musqon is excited to be picking sweetgrass for the first time. Musqon is learning about sweetgrass from her grandmother, just like her grandmother learned from her own grandmother. Like generations before them, they will weave sweetgrass into baskets and use it in ceremonies. Musqon’s grandmother shows her how to identify sweetgrass by its unique color and how it feels when tugged on. When Musqon can’t tell sweetgrass from all the other grasses growing around it, her frustration builds. After her grandmother urges patience and tells Musqon to take her time to really see the all grasses and how they are different, Musqon finally successfully harvests her first sweetgrass. This tender story of a grandmother and grandchild is supplemented by detailed backmatter about sweetgrass and definitions of Passamaquoddy–Maliseet words used in the story.