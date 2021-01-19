Book Corner: These special picture books stand out

I got behind in my picture book reading last year, and took some time around the holidays to get caught up. There were so many good books! I was going to try to come up with some clever, overarching theme to describe this group of books, but decided to scrap that idea and just say that each of these books is enjoyable for its own special reasons.

“The Blue House” by Phoebe Wahl. Leo and his dad love their Blue House, even though the paint is peeling and there are leaks. It is the perfect house for building blanket forts, baking pies and dancing in the living room. As the neighborhood around them falls under construction to build apartments, Leo and his dad watch from the Blue House. Leo believes the Blue House will be theirs forever, but his dad is worried. One day, his dad tells Leo the Blue House is going to be torn down and they have to leave. Leo is angry, and so is his dad. Leo kicks and screams, then he and his dad dance and stomp and rage together in the living room, and afterward they feel a little less mad. Their new house doesn’t feel the same and Leo is still sad, but little by little, they get settled, and Leo realizes his heart has room to love a new home.