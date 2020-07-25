THE FIRST house I ever owned had a joint living room/dining area. I became convinced early on in my residency there needed to be a wall separating the two.
The divider, I told myself and anyone who was listening, was needed to define each room and keep them separate. If it resulted in more confined spaces, limited activities and bunched-up foot traffic at the narrow passageway, it was a small price to pay for following tradition and maintaining order.
I built the wall and it looked good, but I quickly came to regret the decision. My myopic vision failed to take in the whole of the house: how its residents lived in it, how they moved through it and how visitors perceived it. My solution revealed the problem wasn’t the house, it was in my thinking.
This little anecdote of a wall parallels the findings in DW Gibson’s “14 Miles: Building the Border Wall.” Here, of course, he’s talking about the wall, President Trump’s promise to build an impenetrable defense all along the U.S.–Mexico border. The 14 miles Gibson speaks of are the scattered border areas in San Diego County designated to anchor the wall’s first stages. Among this stretch, the first prototypes would be built, tested and receive the president’s personal inspection.
Gibson spent the better of three years watching the procurement process play out. Along the way, he toured both sides of the border area to talk with government officials, law enforcement, businessmen, social workers, political activists (both sides of the aisle), artisans and everyday people and get their takes on the wall.
What emerges is a narrative that has a new-age journalism, stream-of-consciousness style similar to Michael Herr’s “Dispatches,” with touches of individual testimonials. One encounter prompts the next and the next, and so on. At each stop, Gibson quotes his subjects verbatim, letting them give their take, paragraph after paragraph.
This reviewer initially thought this was lazy writing, but the reader learns that the viewpoints of people working and living on the border bring more clarity to the subject than any random journalist could.
Since its mostly observations and interviews, this book can drag a bit. Still, for those looking at the immigration issue from afar, it offers a fresh perspective of what life along the border is really like. One learns a permanent divider—be it inside a home or along a 1,954-mile border—won’t change things for the better.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.