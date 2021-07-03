Book review: A detailed, nuanced and likely definitive look at Thirkell's life

For bibliophiles, the pleasures of reading—especially books that amuse and comfort—offer escape from the restrictions and distresses of the past year.
The novels of Angela Thirkell—of whom Anne Hall writes with assurance and expertise in “Angela Thirkell: A Writer’s Life”—supply welcome balm.
Born Angela Mackail in London in 1890, the “impish, precocious child” grew up amid a diversity of pursuits among distinguished relatives, including grandfather and pre-Raphaelite painter Edward Burnes–Jones and cousins Rudyard Kipling and future Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.
Her first book, family memoir “Three Houses,” appeared in 1931. By her death in 1961, she had written 35 more. But central to her popularity are the 29 novels set in Barsetshire, home to characters originated by Anthony Trollope and subsequently populated by Thirkell with their descendants.
The series commences with 1933’s “High Rising” and concludes with 1961’s “Three Score and Ten.” Thirkell based novelist Laura Morland on herself, and Hall identifies friends and acquaintances on whom Thirkell drew for her ever-expanding cast.
Her own life was more complicated than what she portrayed for Barsetshire residents.
She married talented singer James McInnes—also a bisexual alcoholic—in 1912, divorced him (a scandal at the time), wed Australian soldier George Thirkell in 1918, moved Down Under with her new husband and began writing for periodicals.
She had three sons—Graham and Colin by James, Lance by George. When her second marriage failed—the couple never divorced—she returned to England in 1930.
With extensive research—Thirkell’s letters provide copious primary material—Hall provides a detailed and nuanced look at her professional and personal lives. Not unexpectedly, the former thrived; the latter did not experience unalloyed harmony.
Neither do the lives of her characters, but Thirkell’s fiction is tempered by kindness, humor and an occasional dash of mild acidity.
An eloquent exponent of middlebrow fiction about ordinary people, Thirkell stayed true to her genre.
Writes Hall: “Contemporary novels seemed to her to be written with some ulterior interest, such as crime, travel, a political viewpoint or exploitation of the sordid.”
Never distasteful, Thirkell’s fiction represents hours of pleasant diversion. And Hall’s biography—handsomely produced, richly illustrated—seems likely to stand as definitive.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.