Book review: A detailed, nuanced and likely definitive look at Thirkell's life

For bibliophiles, the pleasures of reading—especially books that amuse and comfort—offer escape from the restrictions and distresses of the past year.

The novels of Angela Thirkell—of whom Anne Hall writes with assurance and expertise in “Angela Thirkell: A Writer’s Life”—supply welcome balm.

Born Angela Mackail in London in 1890, the “impish, precocious child” grew up amid a diversity of pursuits among distinguished relatives, including grandfather and pre-Raphaelite painter Edward Burnes–Jones and cousins Rudyard Kipling and future Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

Her first book, family memoir “Three Houses,” appeared in 1931. By her death in 1961, she had written 35 more. But central to her popularity are the 29 novels set in Barsetshire, home to characters originated by Anthony Trollope and subsequently populated by Thirkell with their descendants.

The series commences with 1933’s “High Rising” and concludes with 1961’s “Three Score and Ten.” Thirkell based novelist Laura Morland on herself, and Hall identifies friends and acquaintances on whom Thirkell drew for her ever-expanding cast.

Her own life was more complicated than what she portrayed for Barsetshire residents.