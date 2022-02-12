Book review: 'A House Built by Slaves' a fascinating, informative and important read

When I reflect on Dr. Jonathan White’s choice to devote his career to the life of Abraham Lincoln, my first impression is that it is a doomed and unrequited love. For there is no way to change the ending of this story.

No matter how thoroughly White researches Lincoln and his impact, the story ends with his assassination in April 1865. No matter how much care White brings to Lincoln’s legacy through his speeches and writings, the story will always end in tragedy. And yet, if it were not for White’s devotion to his subject, we would never have “A House Built By Slaves.”

In this important book, White, who is an associate professor of American Studies at Christopher Newport University, documents African Americans’ visits to Lincoln’s White House and how they influenced the president as he considered how to prepare and enact the Emancipation Proclamation.

White does two things especially well to elevate his book above what some readers might consider academic minutia that would appeal only to a limited audience ofLincoln scholars.

First, this is not a paean to our 16th president. White notes that Lincoln was criticized while alive and that he has also become a target recently as some debated whether Lincoln should have done more for the enslaved and free African Americans during his lifetime. Here is a book that quotes lyrics by the modern-day rapper Nas and also quotes women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth, who were both skeptical of Lincoln’s intentions and separated by nearly 150 years. (Truth, however, was less profane than Nas.) White does not dismiss the criticisms and gives them consideration, but through research and a lens of perspective, he is able to diffuse most of the anger and shows quite effectively that even Frederick Douglass, one of the most outspoken critics when Lincoln came into office, became one of Lincoln’s greatest advocates after visiting him in the White House.

“A House Built By Slaves” is also not simply a record of the visits to the White House by African Americans. The stories of these guests are fleshed out and they are placed in a historical context that is fascinating and informative. William J. Walker, a founding father of Fredericksburg’s Shiloh Baptist Church, was a guest at the White House in 1863 as part of a delegation of Baptist ministers who wanted Lincoln’s permission to minister to Black soldiers fighting for the Union. Lincoln granted their request and said “the object was a worthy one.”

To purloin Lincoln’s words, “A House Built By Slaves” is a “worthy one” in the canon of Lincoln scholarship and shows White to be an able and welcome guide in preserving his legacy.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.