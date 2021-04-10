Book review: A mother faces her worst fear in this fast-paced thriller

Many of my work days are long, and they entail looking at lots of words. It takes a true page-turner to keep these tired eyes reading long into the night.
Joshilyn Jackson’s “Mother May I,” a fast-paced thriller, fit the bill.
I have devoured eight of Jackson’s previous novels—which are even better to listen to, as the author brilliantly narrates each one. Her plots are original, her characters quirky and memorable, her stories full of dark and light.
Then came her 2019 release, “Never Have I Ever,” which marked a departure from twisty Southern fiction to full-blown suspense. I was looking forward to diving into the new release. Sadly, though, it sat on my to-read pile, always beckoning but never finding its way into my hands. So, when an advance copy of this year’s “Mother May I”—another domestic thriller—came, I vowed to read this one in time to share my thoughts about it on this page.
And once I started reading, it was hard to stop.
Bree Cabbat and her lawyer husband, Trey, live in a wealthy Georgia neighborhood with two teenage daughters and 10-week-old son. It’s a happy marriage, and life is full of the expected mundanities and dramas of any young, affluent family. But one morning, Bree wakes to see a face peering through her bedroom window. She looks like a witch. Mostly convinced it was a dream, Bree and the rest of her family embark on what appears to be a typical weekday morning. A waking infant means no time for intimacy between Mom and Dad, and soon, the sisters are bickering and Trey is off to work.
Later, at her daughter’s play rehearsal, Bree spots the figure again—not a witch, but an old woman hovering near the family’s SUV in the arts center parking lot. Unsettled, Bree watches the rehearsal with baby Robert in his carrier by her side. Except when she looks down after one of her daughter’s songs, he’s gone. Instead, there’s a note.
And so begins a terrifying, compelling narrative as a mother faces her worst fear. Jackson explores timely and timeless topics, such as trauma, privilege and complicity. Forgiveness and revenge are also central themes, but at the core, the novel probes the complex and powerful maternal bond. What will a mother do to ensure her child’s safety? What will a mother do to right a wrong done to her child? Find out in “Mother May I.”
