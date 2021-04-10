Book review: A mother faces her worst fear in this fast-paced thriller

Many of my work days are long, and they entail looking at lots of words. It takes a true page-turner to keep these tired eyes reading long into the night.

Joshilyn Jackson’s “Mother May I,” a fast-paced thriller, fit the bill.

I have devoured eight of Jackson’s previous novels—which are even better to listen to, as the author brilliantly narrates each one. Her plots are original, her characters quirky and memorable, her stories full of dark and light.

Then came her 2019 release, “Never Have I Ever,” which marked a departure from twisty Southern fiction to full-blown suspense. I was looking forward to diving into the new release. Sadly, though, it sat on my to-read pile, always beckoning but never finding its way into my hands. So, when an advance copy of this year’s “Mother May I”—another domestic thriller—came, I vowed to read this one in time to share my thoughts about it on this page.

And once I started reading, it was hard to stop.