Book review: A sinister spirit haunts White House in horror tale 'The Residence'

In 1853, President-elect Franklin Pierce and his family board a train from their New England home to Washington, D.C., where they will be established as the first family of the nation.
As the train chugs onward in the snow, a catastrophic wreck causes it to derail. The only victim is the couple’s beloved 11-year-old son, Bennie. This factual event establishes the sinister plot in Andrew Pyper’s novel, “The Residence.”
In this tale, Pierce bears through the pain of losing his child and attends his inauguration. But his wife, Jane, is utterly devastated by the loss. With her previous two sons also dying as infants, the first lady, consumed by grief, initially refuses to move into the White House. Eventually, she is persuaded to join the president, yet in a tribute to her dead son, she furnishes his room exactly as she had planned when he was alive, bringing in furniture, clothes and toys that would have been for him. Locking herself away from the world, she ignores her bureaucratic duties and obsesses over her lost son.
Events begin to take a more horrific turn when, in a desperate attempt to commune with Bennie, Jane invites the Fox sisters, celebrated spiritualists of the occult, to perform a séance. Jane and the women are eventually successful in reaching beyond the veil between life and death. Together, they manage to summon a spirit that claims to be Bennie, bringing it into the White House to plague the president and his wife. At first, she is deceived by the entity’s claim that it is her son, yet its increasing irrational and erratic behavior causes her to realize that it is not Bennie. The demon eventually comes to show her terrible visions of the future it hopes to help come to pass: scenes of war and death and strife, massacres where it can claim the souls of the dead and damned.
Pyper based this horror story loosely on true events, and reveals in the afterword more details of supernatural situations experienced by White House staff, residents and guests after the Pierces’ moved out. “The Residence” is an excellent narrative that combines fears of the supernatural in conjunction with historical events.
David Arndt, formerly of Fredericksburg,
is a freelance writer in Honolulu, Hawaii.
