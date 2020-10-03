Book review: A sinister spirit haunts White House in horror tale 'The Residence'

In 1853, President-elect Franklin Pierce and his family board a train from their New England home to Washington, D.C., where they will be established as the first family of the nation.

As the train chugs onward in the snow, a catastrophic wreck causes it to derail. The only victim is the couple’s beloved 11-year-old son, Bennie. This factual event establishes the sinister plot in Andrew Pyper’s novel, “The Residence.”

In this tale, Pierce bears through the pain of losing his child and attends his inauguration. But his wife, Jane, is utterly devastated by the loss. With her previous two sons also dying as infants, the first lady, consumed by grief, initially refuses to move into the White House. Eventually, she is persuaded to join the president, yet in a tribute to her dead son, she furnishes his room exactly as she had planned when he was alive, bringing in furniture, clothes and toys that would have been for him. Locking herself away from the world, she ignores her bureaucratic duties and obsesses over her lost son.