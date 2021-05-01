Book review: 'A Sunday in Ville d'Avray' is a story about sisters and secrets

“The other Sunday, I went to see my sister,” is the first line in the pocket novel “A Sunday in Ville–d’Avray,” by Dominique Barbéris. So simple a phrase recounts the beginning of another day in the life of the narrator. It’s so simple, yet it spurs an enticing plot that plunges the reader forward in the narrator’s day as she drives from the center of Paris to the suburbs, where her sister lives, for a long overdue visit.

On the way to her sister’s, through the streets and boulevards, the narrator slowly opens up about her life and her relationship with Claire Marie. One of the reasons why the visit is belated is because her husband doesn’t really care for the sister at all. When she mentions going for a visit, they bicker and argue, devolving into petty disputes common among couples, but never broached in front of family and friends. As one thought leaps to another, the narrator’s mental explanations expound: Her husband doesn’t care for her sister. Her husband spends regular time away from her. Her husband is having an affair with his work colleague.