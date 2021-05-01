Book review: 'A Sunday in Ville d'Avray' is a story about sisters and secrets

“The other Sunday, I went to see my sister,” is the first line in the pocket novel “A Sunday in Ville–d’Avray,” by Dominique Barbéris. So simple a phrase recounts the beginning of another day in the life of the narrator. It’s so simple, yet it spurs an enticing plot that plunges the reader forward in the narrator’s day as she drives from the center of Paris to the suburbs, where her sister lives, for a long overdue visit.
On the way to her sister’s, through the streets and boulevards, the narrator slowly opens up about her life and her relationship with Claire Marie. One of the reasons why the visit is belated is because her husband doesn’t really care for the sister at all. When she mentions going for a visit, they bicker and argue, devolving into petty disputes common among couples, but never broached in front of family and friends. As one thought leaps to another, the narrator’s mental explanations expound: Her husband doesn’t care for her sister. Her husband spends regular time away from her. Her husband is having an affair with his work colleague.
When the narrator arrives at Claire Marie’s, she’s initially touched by the quaintness of the cozy suburb, the spacious lawn, the originality of her sister’s home. Surprised yet happy about this sudden family visit, Claire Marie invites the narrator to the garden in the backyard. After her niece leaves for the evening, the narrator is greeted by another story, one she never expected from her sister, who she considered flighty and with her head constantly in the clouds. “I’m a dutiful wife,” she says. “I help my husband out at his work.” And then: “I met a man with whom I’ve had an affair with.” These are the phrases that capture the narrator’s attention.
Everyone has their story, and every story has its revelations and secrets. This short novel reveals the secrets hidden—and revealed—among close relations. More importantly, it’s a story of growth and trust among family, a bond in the name of sororities and sisters. And thus does the reader have the fortuitous opportunity to experience the lives of two sisters on a quaint Sunday in Ville d’Avray.
David Anrdt, a former Fredericksburg resident, lives in Honolulu.