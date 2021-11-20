Book review: Actors take readers back on set of 'The Sopranos'

Is “The Sopranos” the greatest TV show of all time?
That question can certainly lead to spirited debate, but in “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos,” authors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa make a compelling case for its place atop the TV mountain. Of course, Imperioli and Schirripa come to the material with a degree of bias since they both starred in the show—Imperioli as Christopher, Tony Soprano’s beloved nephew, and Schirripa as Bobby Baccalieri. They also host a podcast, “Talking Sopranos,” which is where much of the oral history for “Woke Up This Morning” is pulled from.
Whether or not “The Sopranos” is the greatest show of all time may be debatable, but its lasting impact upon the medium is not. So Imperioli and Schirripa can be forgiven if they sing its praises to this very day because they were both involved in and made reputations in one of the greatest TV shows of all-time. Plus, the money they made off the show was not insubstantial.
For those who might not be familiar with the New Jersey mob-based drama, “The Sopranos” ran for six seasons on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and was nominated for 111 Emmys and won 21 statues, including three each for lead actors James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) and Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano).
The book is set up as a running dialogue between the two podcast hosts and is broken into chapters detailing each season, plus ancillary storylines like the importance of music in the show. (The producers once paid $100,000 for the use of a Led Zeppelin song in an episode.)
The banter between the two colleagues and friends is broken up with interviews of actors, writers, and producers from the show. Though the authors claim in the introduction that they will reveal where all the bodies are buried and other underlying secrets from the set, the book is more love letter than a hit sanctioned by the capo.
The revelations are tame (after all, they are interviewing friends and colleagues and still hope to work in the industry), but the abundance of behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes are sure to please Sopranos’ fans.
By way of example, nearly every actor who appeared in the series would dread getting whacked on the little screen, which would mean they had to go find other work in real life. Some of the actors even begged the show’s creator, David Chase, for their onscreen lives, and others threatened the writers.
As long as there is television, there will be debate over the greatest show of all time, but “Woke Up This Morning” is a reminder of how consistently excellent and groundbreaking “The Sopranos” was. Even if, in this writer’s opinion, it will always be an underboss to M*A*S*H.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.