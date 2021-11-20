Book review: Actors take readers back on set of 'The Sopranos'

Is “The Sopranos” the greatest TV show of all time?

That question can certainly lead to spirited debate, but in “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos,” authors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa make a compelling case for its place atop the TV mountain. Of course, Imperioli and Schirripa come to the material with a degree of bias since they both starred in the show—Imperioli as Christopher, Tony Soprano’s beloved nephew, and Schirripa as Bobby Baccalieri. They also host a podcast, “Talking Sopranos,” which is where much of the oral history for “Woke Up This Morning” is pulled from.

Whether or not “The Sopranos” is the greatest show of all time may be debatable, but its lasting impact upon the medium is not. So Imperioli and Schirripa can be forgiven if they sing its praises to this very day because they were both involved in and made reputations in one of the greatest TV shows of all-time. Plus, the money they made off the show was not insubstantial.

For those who might not be familiar with the New Jersey mob-based drama, “The Sopranos” ran for six seasons on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and was nominated for 111 Emmys and won 21 statues, including three each for lead actors James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) and Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano).