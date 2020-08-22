Book review: 'American Daredevil' shows how mild-mannered types can be true superheroes

LIKE ALL of us, author Brett Dakin had a member of his immediate family tell him a tale of a distant relative.

Like some of us, the tale spurred him to do some genealogical work and research government records to learn more about this relative.

Like a few of us, Dakin’s efforts ultimately produced an unflattering profile of the relative. And like practically none of us, Dakin dug deeper into his investigation to set the story straight.

The result is “American Daredevil,” Dakin’s half-biography/half-autobiography about his personal efforts to reveal a true, comprehensive profile of his great uncle, Leverett (“Lev”) Stone Gleason.

The name won’t ring bells in the minds of many Americans whose best years were in the 1940s and ’50s, but Gleason, who died in 1971 at age 73, was a prominent publisher back then. His personal pride and political activism put him in the hot seat with rivals, moralists, red-baiting opportunists and, eventually, the FBI.

Gleason had a noble upbringing, attended Harvard and served in two world wars. A salesman at heart, he discovered the public had a hunger for simple, illustrated stories. So he ventured into the world of comic books, creating the lucrative Lev Gleason Publications.