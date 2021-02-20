Book review: 'American Traitor' a realistic and timely thriller

Thrillers must be realistic to hold a reader’s attention. “American Traitor” is so realistic—and timely—that it scared me. Could the plot line actually happen?

The book begins with the traitor identified right on page 1, and his traitorous action is causing the crash of the latest U.S. Airforce’s fighter jet, the F–35. So, from the beginning you know who and what; the remainder of the book is how the protagonist finally brings him to justice. Involving the sale of F–35s to Taiwan, and a potential airstrike by China on that country to protest the sale, the book reads like something in the news pages of today’s Free Lance–Star.

Pike Logan, the protagonist, works for a private defense contractor. He and his boss deal with a top-side White House aide. Depicting how politics interacts with defense requirements is something the author does well.

The one downside, and this is easy to skip, is that the author feels a little “human interest” must be included. Adoption of an 11-year old refugee, and a live-in girl-friend who wants to tie the knot, actually distract from the real plot involving the traitor and his downfall. At one point, the girlfriend is involved in the action, which involves Chinese thugs and killers, but the book would have been as relevant without this distraction.

Read this book for its current involvement with national defense, not for a somewhat weak social commentary on the travails of a live-in couple.

Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.