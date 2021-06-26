Book review: An artist and a medium seek a killer in 'The Shape of Darkness'

Agnes Darken is one of the main character’s in Laura Purcell’s “The Shape of Darkness,” which was recently released in paperback.
A self-employed artist, Agnes makes her living cutting clients’ profiles from paper and immortalizing their silhouettes with occasional painted highlights.
Proud of her work, she struggles to make enough to be independent and support her elderly mother and young nephew. Yet new technology is quickly infringing upon her trade in the form of the photograph; why commission a flat profile when a patron can get a genuine reproduction, a glossy, realistic image? This professional encroachment, accompanied by her recent recovery from a tragic illness, has Agnes plagued with bouts of depression so severe she occasionally loses bits of her memory. When her clients are found brutally murdered, she begins to understand that something more profound and malevolent is haunting her.
The other main character is Pearl Meers, an albino child paraded around by her elder sister as the legendary White Sylph: an extraordinary medium who is able to communicate with spirits. Her sister invites grieving guests and regular society members fascinated with the dead over to their shabby residence. Here Pearl serves as a conduit to speak with the departed; depending upon the clientele, she provides a measure of comfort, entertainment or contemplation. When Agnes reaches out to the young prodigy, desperate to uncover who is targeting and murdering her patrons, Pearl realizes the frightened woman is presenting her with an opportunity to find a deeper meaning in her existence. Here’s a chance to not only help solve a murder mystery, but also to quell her own inner demons by finding a more fulfilling purpose.
Set in the 1850s, an era in the Victorian age that was highly obsessed with the occult and the afterlife, Purcell’s novel provides a captivating glimpse into British society’s less-than-perfect-and-polished lifestyle.
Featuring grisly murders, dreadful working and living conditions of the poor and social and economic problems of the destitute, “The Shape of Darkness” has all the elements of a captivating mystery novel.
As the book progresses, the clues unfold with every chapter and every point of view, and just as the reader is tantalizingly close to solving the plot, a new aspect is revealed, both exciting and frustrating them with its possibilities.
David Arndt, a Fredericksburg native, is a freelance reviewer in Honolulu.