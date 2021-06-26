Book review: An artist and a medium seek a killer in 'The Shape of Darkness'

Proud of her work, she struggles to make enough to be independent and support her elderly mother and young nephew. Yet new technology is quickly infringing upon her trade in the form of the photograph; why commission a flat profile when a patron can get a genuine reproduction, a glossy, realistic image? This professional encroachment, accompanied by her recent recovery from a tragic illness, has Agnes plagued with bouts of depression so severe she occasionally loses bits of her memory. When her clients are found brutally murdered, she begins to understand that something more profound and malevolent is haunting her.

The other main character is Pearl Meers, an albino child paraded around by her elder sister as the legendary White Sylph: an extraordinary medium who is able to communicate with spirits. Her sister invites grieving guests and regular society members fascinated with the dead over to their shabby residence. Here Pearl serves as a conduit to speak with the departed; depending upon the clientele, she provides a measure of comfort, entertainment or contemplation. When Agnes reaches out to the young prodigy, desperate to uncover who is targeting and murdering her patrons, Pearl realizes the frightened woman is presenting her with an opportunity to find a deeper meaning in her existence. Here’s a chance to not only help solve a murder mystery, but also to quell her own inner demons by finding a more fulfilling purpose.