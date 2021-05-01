Book review: An intimate and balanced portrait of Nancy Reagan

Adored by some, abhorred by others, Nancy Reagan stands among the nation’s most influential first ladies.
With style and sensitivity, Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty explains why in “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.”
“Hers was the power that came with intimacy … she had but one preoccupation: Ronald Reagan’s well-being and success,” Tumulty writes.
Her goals included—but were not limited to—guarding his health, protecting his presidency and shaping his legacy.
A staunch caregiver, she monitored his stamina. A shrewd reader of people, she made sure that self-serving or incompetent aides were weakened or dismissed. A steward of his career, she encouraged his work to hasten the end of the Cold War.
But, Tumulty also writes, Reagan could be imperious and tone-deaf and “made many missteps,” among them purchasing enormously expensive china and “borrowing” but keeping designer apparel.
Prodigiously researched, the biography is comprehensive and perceptive, enriched by the many interviews Tumulty conducted, including those with the couple’s children, Patti Davis and Ron Reagan.
Political junkies will revel in accounts of her role in five election campaigns and as first lady of California and the nation. Film fans will enjoy the stories of the couple’s Hollywood careers. And celebrity watchers will find salient anecdotes concerning people as varied as Sam Donaldson, Betty Ford and Donald Trump.
The Reagans—a couple defined by mutual devotion—lived a love story that, had it been invented by a novelist, would have reeked of implausibility and schmaltz.
But true to her reportorial roots, Tumulty writes with a sympathetic but clear eye. She examines her subject’s insecure childhood, her brittle but vulnerable nature, her dependence on prescription medication and her steadfast commitment to her marriage vows as her husband disappeared into the fog of Alzheimer’s disease.
During his dreadful final decade, even her critics voiced admiration. As Tumulty writes, “For the acclaim and sympathy that finally came her way, Nancy paid the highest price imaginable. Theirs had been a monumental story, and she was left to write the ending alone.”
Unlike character assassin Kitty Kelley’s 1991 hatchet job, “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan” is intimate and balanced—a triumph for Tumulty and a definitive contribution to history.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.