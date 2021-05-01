Book review: An intimate and balanced portrait of Nancy Reagan

Adored by some, abhorred by others, Nancy Reagan stands among the nation’s most influential first ladies.

With style and sensitivity, Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty explains why in “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.”

“Hers was the power that came with intimacy … she had but one preoccupation: Ronald Reagan’s well-being and success,” Tumulty writes.

Her goals included—but were not limited to—guarding his health, protecting his presidency and shaping his legacy.

A staunch caregiver, she monitored his stamina. A shrewd reader of people, she made sure that self-serving or incompetent aides were weakened or dismissed. A steward of his career, she encouraged his work to hasten the end of the Cold War.

But, Tumulty also writes, Reagan could be imperious and tone-deaf and “made many missteps,” among them purchasing enormously expensive china and “borrowing” but keeping designer apparel.

Prodigiously researched, the biography is comprehensive and perceptive, enriched by the many interviews Tumulty conducted, including those with the couple’s children, Patti Davis and Ron Reagan.