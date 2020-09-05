Book review: An inventive retelling of the legend of King Arthur

England and the U.S., as George Bernard Shaw quipped, “are two countries separated by a common language.” Jolly good, ol’ chap! Right on, guy!
We’re also divided by climate and history, as I was reminded while glimpsing the streaky windows over my English class abroad. I mused over how travelers retain their emotional bearing by touchstones of national origins—for us, the Mayflower Pilgrims, Washington and Jefferson, Westward ho! Indians, world wars, civil rights, NFL—all remote from our British cousins’ castles and cathedrals, Chaucer and Shakespeare, kings and clowns, pubs and cricket, Victorian queen and the seminal King Arthur. Right—king who? Oh, Camelot? Gotcha. Still, the icons who cross the ocean will likely undergo a sea-change. Growing up, I tuned our AM radio to Jack Benny and cast, only to later find he staged comic monologues to full houses in London. Credit the Beatles as an exception.
Arthur happens to be my token middle name, which hardly cued me for King Arthur’s aura in the U.K. as founding myth. But how should “By Force Alone”—Lavie Tidhar’s playfully inventive, debunking retelling of the legend that lampoons Merlin and Lancelot—be taken? Belief in King Arthur evidently enfranchises English nationalism as history and fantasy, but Alfred Lord Tennyson’s famous poem, this is not. While reading, I found myself ducking over how satirical targets such as adversarial beheadings seemed more over my head than humorous. Critics have called Tidhar’s Arthur a “vicious gangster” and the Round Table as a “motley assortment of thugs and bullies.” Another reviewer describes Galahad as a “pimp,” and Guinevere and Isolda as “bandits.”
Still, despite Arthur’s not suiting our own satiric agendas, this current version is eminently readable and in its fashion provocatively informative. I was fancying its great potential as a classic BBC serial when I came across a review of Netflix’s new fantasy series, “Cursed,” which “turns the legend of King Arthur on its head,” according to one critic. Onward, Arthur!
Dan Dervin is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!