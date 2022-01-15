 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: Anthology of poems cuts deep
0 Comments

Book review: Anthology of poems cuts deep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Machete

Machete

It’s fitting that Tomás Q. Morín’s collection of poems is called “Machete,” because his writing cuts to the core with such electrifying force, it’ll have you reaching for the bandages.

A promising and powerful new voice in American poetry, the Texas native arrives with a revealing anthology about suffering, self-identity and the trivial occasions that tie one’s existence together.

Whether he’s offering advice on what to do when stopped by the police or pontificating about Miles Davis and fatherhood in his authentically edgy way, Morín’s voice brings such exuberance to this book you’d wish it was 1,000 pages long.

If you’re not a big fan of poetry, “Machete” will make you one.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.

More Information

MACHETE: Poems

By Tomás Q. Morín

(Knopf, $27, 96 pages)

Published: Oct. 12, 2021

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Lynn Spears fires back at Britney after singer speaks out on ‘GMA’ interview

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert