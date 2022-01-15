Book review: Anthology of poems cuts deep

It’s fitting that Tomás Q. Morín’s collection of poems is called “Machete,” because his writing cuts to the core with such electrifying force, it’ll have you reaching for the bandages.

A promising and powerful new voice in American poetry, the Texas native arrives with a revealing anthology about suffering, self-identity and the trivial occasions that tie one’s existence together.

Whether he’s offering advice on what to do when stopped by the police or pontificating about Miles Davis and fatherhood in his authentically edgy way, Morín’s voice brings such exuberance to this book you’d wish it was 1,000 pages long.

If you’re not a big fan of poetry, “Machete” will make you one.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.