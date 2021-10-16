Book review: Anthony Doerr's skills shine in expansive 'Cloud Cuckoo Land'

There is Anna, a young seamstress living in Constantinople during the 1400s, and Omeir, a young boy who is conscripted along with his two beloved oxen into the sultan’s army that is laying siege to Anna’s walled city.

And running through these stories, like a thread of fine silk, is a found Greek text about a man searching for the mythical and magical Cloud Cuckoo Land.

Somehow Doerr, as both author and juggler, makes it all work with a satisfying conclusion that is tender in its reflections on life and our failings as people. Even Seymour, hounded and maddened by the clamor in his head and outraged by man’s assault on the natural world, softens in his hatred and anger.

“By age seventeen he’d convinced himself that every human he saw was a parasite, captive to the dictates of consumption. But as he reconstructs Zeno’s translation, he realizes the truth is infinitely more complicated, that we are all beautiful even as we are all part of the problem, and that to be a part of the problem is to be human.”

In the Greek story, Cloud Cuckoo Land is a city in the heavens where there is beauty and fulfillment everywhere. There is no pain or sorrow. Doerr shows that humanity and the world are much more interesting where jugglers occasionally fumble—even if “Cloud Cuckoo Land” does not.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.