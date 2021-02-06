Book review: Author examines human heart in tragic, wintry tale

Many of us grew up reading Laura Ingalls Wilder’s stories of life on the Great Plains in the late 1800s and were fascinated by the clouds of grasshoppers, the prairie fires and other struggles with nature.

In particular, I remember the stories of snow piling up so high that the homesteaders could walk out of the second story loft. I also used to relay these tales to my history students, all of which is to explain why when a novel came out about schoolchildren dying in the snow, I felt compelled, in these cheery times, to read it.

“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin is a historical fiction novel about a real event that occurred in 1888. A unusually large blast of Arctic air happened to collide with an unusually large warm air mass from the Gulf to create a storm that has gone down in history in its ferocity. The storm struck suddenly, just as children were getting out of school for the day, and many, if not most, of them died trying to get home.