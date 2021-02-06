Book review: Author examines human heart in tragic, wintry tale

Many of us grew up reading Laura Ingalls Wilder’s stories of life on the Great Plains in the late 1800s and were fascinated by the clouds of grasshoppers, the prairie fires and other struggles with nature.
In particular, I remember the stories of snow piling up so high that the homesteaders could walk out of the second story loft. I also used to relay these tales to my history students, all of which is to explain why when a novel came out about schoolchildren dying in the snow, I felt compelled, in these cheery times, to read it.
“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin is a historical fiction novel about a real event that occurred in 1888. A unusually large blast of Arctic air happened to collide with an unusually large warm air mass from the Gulf to create a storm that has gone down in history in its ferocity. The storm struck suddenly, just as children were getting out of school for the day, and many, if not most, of them died trying to get home.
Benjamin’s novel shifts point of view between several different characters. Gerda and Raina are sisters teaching in different territories, and their individual responses to the crisis at hand will shape the rest of their lives. Gavin Woodson is a newspaper reporter who has been suffering pangs of conscience for the propaganda pieces he wrote to lure the Norwegian farmers to settle the Plains. Anna Pederson is one of the Norwegians who was lured—or rather, her husband was—and she takes out her anger on those around her.
Through these well-chosen characters, Benjamin manages to tell not just the story of this one event, or of the broader picture of life at this time and place, but also to examine the human heart and its capacity for love, hatred, self-sacrifice and guilt.
The second half of the novel deals with the aftermath of the storm, as characters come to grips with what has happened to them and their loved ones, and some grapple with their own actions in the tragedy. Benjamin reveals the inner lives of the main characters, none of whom are wholly good or wholly bad, in such a way that they linger in your mind and you find yourself wondering about the rest of their fictional lives, the paths that they chose and that the storm chose for them.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.