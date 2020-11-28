Book review: Author explores the plight, wars of the poor

Income inequality is not a new problem suddenly discovered in the 21st century. If anything, there was greater inequality in the Middle Ages than there is today. “The War of the Poor,” a war against prelates and the nobility, was basically a religious revolt. At bedrock, the rich were taking advantage of the poor, and the poor attempted to revolt. I reveal nothing surprising by telling you, that at least at first, the war was won by the prelates and nobles. The poor lost.

For once, we have a book that can be read and digested in less than two hours. While it deals with the Protestant Reformation (the poor folks fought the rich clerics) the book has meaning in today’s world.

The recent Supreme Court nomination fight brought into focus the place of religion in the 21st century. Perhaps the major difference about current religious disputes, and those some 500 years earlier, is the fact that today’s controversies are totally verbal.

Éric Vuillard shows, decisively, that 500 years ago the downtrodden were literally ready to go to war and put their lives on the line, simply to uphold what they believed were their God-given rights.