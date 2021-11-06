Book review: Author fills in the gaps as he recounts history of 12th-century England

In 1066, the Normans conquered England at the Battle of Hastings. In 1215, King John signed the Magna Carta, starting England on the road to democracy.
What happened in the intervening 149 years? Was it the Dark Ages, with no progress or change? “The White Ship” by Charles Spencer fills in the blank years. It turns out that quite a lot went on, actions and behavior that still resonate 900 years later.
An easy-to-remember factoid is that the perhaps mythical Robin Hood was active in that period, when royal powers were at their highest. Apparently, anybody who cut timber in the royal woods, Robin Hood’s home, literally was at risk of having their feet cut off—which could be a deterrent to others needing a source of firewood to keep warm. Nobody could touch the king’s property under severe penalty.
While the book is popular history, the contents contain an innumerable list of personages. But if the book suffers from covering an unknown era, and concurrently seeks to display the author’s exhaustive research, it is still a worthwhile read. How could that be?
The similarities between England of 1,000 years ago and today are startling. As the French saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Immigration was a very real problem, inasmuch as France and England were almost continually battling in what might have seemed to them as a never-ending war. England claimed to control much of France; needless to say, the French government and people disagreed. Another similarity.
Taxation was another never-ending problem, as were the disputes between a centralized government and local rule. The dukes and earls wanted to govern their own area, just as today we have state and local governments fighting Washington.
Tensions between England and Rome, pitting the Catholic hierarchy against English self-rule, have an analog today in fights for power between the UN and the U.S.
Succession issues brought the issue of the rights of women to govern; a hot issue was whether a queen could succeed a king or if another king, lower down the pecking order, must be found.
Finally, the organization of government, including the court, was very inefficient, which in turn led to interminable political squabbles. What has changed?
Sampling this book will give the reader a broad understanding of the “missing” 12th century, and there is plenty of excitement going on, (who wins, who loses), all extremely well told by Mr. Spencer.
Alfred M. King is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.