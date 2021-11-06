Book review: Author fills in the gaps as he recounts history of 12th-century England

In 1066, the Normans conquered England at the Battle of Hastings. In 1215, King John signed the Magna Carta, starting England on the road to democracy.

What happened in the intervening 149 years? Was it the Dark Ages, with no progress or change? “The White Ship” by Charles Spencer fills in the blank years. It turns out that quite a lot went on, actions and behavior that still resonate 900 years later.

An easy-to-remember factoid is that the perhaps mythical Robin Hood was active in that period, when royal powers were at their highest. Apparently, anybody who cut timber in the royal woods, Robin Hood’s home, literally was at risk of having their feet cut off—which could be a deterrent to others needing a source of firewood to keep warm. Nobody could touch the king’s property under severe penalty.

While the book is popular history, the contents contain an innumerable list of personages. But if the book suffers from covering an unknown era, and concurrently seeks to display the author’s exhaustive research, it is still a worthwhile read. How could that be?