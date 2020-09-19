Book review: Author mixes fantasy and mystery in 'Things in Jars'

Truth is, I’ve never met or even seen a merrow, which is not surprising since I’d never even heard of one till now. Added to which, far as I know, they don’t actually exist except in the realm of fantasy. But we shouldn’t hold that against them, since lots of objects enjoy a lively existence in our imagination—mermaids, for example.
“Things in Jars” approaches this creature through Bridie Devine, a red-haired, pipe-smoking Irish private detective in Victorian London. Her specialties include performing minor surgery, thanks to her adoption by a surgeon, and locating missing family members. The police often seek out her expertise, but presently she is distraught over failure to locate a missing girl, so she is primed for a new challenge. In this troubled state, she is approached by Sir Edmund Berwick, whose daughter Christabel has reportedly been kidnapped. Bridie perks up, but her pursuit is shaken by learning that the child, who had been hidden away in the paternal estate, is not actually the man’s daughter. In fact, she’s a rather strange outlier.
Striking in her white hair and spiked teeth, she smells of the sea and has a gift for eliciting others’ remote memories. She holds a peculiar appeal, as Bridie discovers when drawn into a quasi-underworld of off-beat professionals and a circus entrepreneur on the lookout for new blood. All seek this child as one of the merrows. Aligned with the mermaid species, their natural habitat is subaqueous and they languish on dry land. Plot-wise, she performs akin to the concept of Macguffin, a catalyst for characters in an Alfred Hitchcock movie.
Bridie’s mission to recover Christabel and mend her own loss is physically and mentally supported by two no-less-improbable partners. There’s Cora, the formidable 7-foot housemaid, whom Bridie has rescued from a dreary routine, and the risen ghost of the boxer Ruby Doyle, who passes through doors and walls, with tattoos which, when cued, dance to life. My take on all this? Must be true; one can’t make this kind of stuff up. Can one?
Dan Dervin is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
