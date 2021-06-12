Book review: Author recounts Watergate scandal as classic tragedy in 'King Richard'

When bungling burglars broke into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters at the Watergate complex in 1972, their act eventually plunged the nation into a constitutional crisis and drove a corrupt president from office.

Since then, scores of writers have studied the scandal through multiple prisms. The latest—journalist, author and university teacher Michael Dobbs—approaches the subject with conceptual originality in “King Richard.”

To compress the story—rich with Shakespearean overtones, as the title indicates—Dobbs concentrates on the 100 days from President Richard Nixon’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, 1973, to his dismissal of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman on April 30, 1973.

With access to thousands of hours of released tapes, as well as other primary sources, Dobbs offers cogent detail and individual anecdotes about Nixon and his co-conspirators.

On burglary coordinator Howard Hunt: “A damning efficiency report dismissed him as ‘the sort of spy who would trip over his cape and fall on his sword.’”

On cover-up manager John Dean: “He switched from purchasing fifths of scotch to half gallons to convince himself that he was consuming fewer bottles.”