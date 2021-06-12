Book review: Author recounts Watergate scandal as classic tragedy in 'King Richard'

When bungling burglars broke into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters at the Watergate complex in 1972, their act eventually plunged the nation into a constitutional crisis and drove a corrupt president from office.
Since then, scores of writers have studied the scandal through multiple prisms. The latest—journalist, author and university teacher Michael Dobbs—approaches the subject with conceptual originality in “King Richard.”
To compress the story—rich with Shakespearean overtones, as the title indicates—Dobbs concentrates on the 100 days from President Richard Nixon’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, 1973, to his dismissal of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman on April 30, 1973.
With access to thousands of hours of released tapes, as well as other primary sources, Dobbs offers cogent detail and individual anecdotes about Nixon and his co-conspirators.
On burglary coordinator Howard Hunt: “A damning efficiency report dismissed him as ‘the sort of spy who would trip over his cape and fall on his sword.’”
On cover-up manager John Dean: “He switched from purchasing fifths of scotch to half gallons to convince himself that he was consuming fewer bottles.”
On Nixon: “He approached the topic of relaxation with the same grim determination that he applied to every other subject.”
Such was Nixon’s nature. The son of a mercurial father and what Dobbs calls an “icy and controlled” mother, he was a creature of few friends but grievances galore.
Dobbs structures “King Richard” in the style of classical tragedy—hubris, crisis, catastrophe, catharsis—but explains that Nixon’s story does not quite fit; the catastrophe he oversaw did not lead directly to his death but rather to his resolve to reinvent himself as an elder statesman.
Nixon’s experience, Dobbs writes, was instead a “uniquely American drama” that evokes “empathy for the pain of a man whose dreams turned to nightmares as a result of his own mistakes.”
With cohesion of purpose, command of subject, wealth of specificity and precision of prose, Dobbs fashions an absorbing narrative.
A capital work of history rendered with Dobbs’ ability to convey immediacy, “King Richard” adds welcome clarity and nuance to the Watergate story.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.