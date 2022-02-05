Book review: Author reimagines Agatha Christie’s real-life disappearance

In 1926, Agatha Christie disappeared for 11 days after quarreling with her husband, Col. Archibald Christie, about his plan to spend the weekend with married friends and his paramour—later his second wife—Nancy Neele.

A creator of absorbing and eternally popular mysteries who remains the best-selling novelist of all time, Christie never spoke publicly about the event. But Nina de Gramont offers a richly imagined account in “The Christie Affair,” her second adult novel.

Although the inspiration for the story begins with Christie, she’s not the primary character. That role belongs to Nan O’Dea, the name de Gramont invents for her version of Nancy Neele.

Born in London, young Nan spends time with relatives in Ireland, where she meets a handsome, smiling optimist, Finbarr Mahoney. Despite multiple separations, a romance ensues and Nan becomes pregnant. But with Finbarr desperately ill, his parents send Nan to a convent that specializes in unwed mothers—and where the nuns often condemn but seldom comfort.