Book review: Author reimagines Agatha Christie’s real-life disappearance

In 1926, Agatha Christie disappeared for 11 days after quarreling with her husband, Col. Archibald Christie, about his plan to spend the weekend with married friends and his paramour—later his second wife—Nancy Neele.
A creator of absorbing and eternally popular mysteries who remains the best-selling novelist of all time, Christie never spoke publicly about the event. But Nina de Gramont offers a richly imagined account in “The Christie Affair,” her second adult novel.
Although the inspiration for the story begins with Christie, she’s not the primary character. That role belongs to Nan O’Dea, the name de Gramont invents for her version of Nancy Neele.
Born in London, young Nan spends time with relatives in Ireland, where she meets a handsome, smiling optimist, Finbarr Mahoney. Despite multiple separations, a romance ensues and Nan becomes pregnant. But with Finbarr desperately ill, his parents send Nan to a convent that specializes in unwed mothers—and where the nuns often condemn but seldom comfort.
After fleeing the home where she lives with Archie and daughter Teddy, Christie travels to Yorkshire and takes a room at a hotel. By accident, so does Nan, pursued by Finbarr, and Frank Chilton, a cop enlisted for the nationwide Agatha search. He finds her, but agrees to keep her secret for a while.
What results is intelligent, plausible fiction that delivers three shocking but satisfying twists and features multifaceted and realistic characters, of whom Nan emerges as complex, sympathetic, determined and unforgettable.
A professor of creative writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, de Gramont is also the author of 2015’s “The Lost September,” four young-adult novels and a collection of short fiction.
A talented writer, she excels at prose at once stylish and sensitive, blunt and barbed, as in this passage about male adultery:
“In the history of the world there’s been one story a man tells his mistress. … His marriage is absent passion, absent affection, absent joy. A barren and miserable place. … The new lover is his only respite.”
An ingenious and entertaining take on a century-old mystery, “The Christie Affair” will undoubtedly draw longtime fans of Christie and win new ones for de Gramont.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.