Book review: Author relays fascinating, eye-opening tales of illness in 'The Sleeping Beauties'

At some point, we’ve all experienced the power of the mind–body connection: bad news causing vomiting, a song associated with a memory bringing elation or depression. On these levels, we wouldn’t begrudge someone a doctor visit or a medication to deal with irritable bowel syndrome brought on by stress. But as Suzanne O’Sullivan points out in “The Sleeping Beauties and Other Stories of Mystery Illness,” we’re less understanding and tolerant when the symptoms are more severe and, in some cases, bizarre.

O’Sullivan is an Irish neurologist who studies outbreaks of “mystery illnesses” around the world. Her stories are fascinating, eye-opening and empathetic.

In Sweden, she visited the bedsides of children who had lain unresponsive for years, with no apparent medical cause. What they had in common, however, was that they were all Syrian refugees whose families had been denied asylum, and their diagnosis was “resignation syndrome.” The thought of going back to their home country was so overwhelming that the children gave up on life.