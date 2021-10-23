Book review: Author relays fascinating, eye-opening tales of illness in 'The Sleeping Beauties'

At some point, we’ve all experienced the power of the mind–body connection: bad news causing vomiting, a song associated with a memory bringing elation or depression. On these levels, we wouldn’t begrudge someone a doctor visit or a medication to deal with irritable bowel syndrome brought on by stress. But as Suzanne O’Sullivan points out in “The Sleeping Beauties and Other Stories of Mystery Illness,” we’re less understanding and tolerant when the symptoms are more severe and, in some cases, bizarre.
O’Sullivan is an Irish neurologist who studies outbreaks of “mystery illnesses” around the world. Her stories are fascinating, eye-opening and empathetic.
In Sweden, she visited the bedsides of children who had lain unresponsive for years, with no apparent medical cause. What they had in common, however, was that they were all Syrian refugees whose families had been denied asylum, and their diagnosis was “resignation syndrome.” The thought of going back to their home country was so overwhelming that the children gave up on life.
In Sweden, doctors understood the cause to be what it was: psychosomatic. But O’Sullivan argues that illness that is not caused by an identifiable physical disease does not get the same kind of attention, and therefore sufferers don’t receive proper care, understanding or research into how to help them. She argues that sociocultural factors play as big of a role as the individual’s own psychology.
In most of the stories that O’Sullivan relates, though, the people affected and their caregivers don’t realize the cause is in the mind. Instead, they embark on a search for an environmental cause. Since outbreaks of these unusual illnesses—involving seizures, excessive sleeping, running screaming into the forest—are geographically linked, it makes sense to search for some common environmental denominator.
In many cases, the victims, their families, and sometimes government officials were equally convinced of a cause that was not supported by testing—a faulty batch of HPV vaccine, poisoning from a uranium mine, or a sonic weapon, in the case of U.S. embassy workers in Cuba.
O’Sullivan argues that until the stigma surrounding functional neurological disorders is removed, people will remain in denial and won’t see the illness for what it truly is: a profound cry for help.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
