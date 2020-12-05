Book review: Author reveals cracks of light in tragic family tale

“All happy families are alike; each
unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” —Leo Tolstoy
With perception and eloquence, Lenore H. Gay expands on Tolstoy’s axiom in her second novel, “Other Fires.”
Joss and Phil Montgomery seem to have a good life. She’s a scholar and writer, he’s a professor, and they have two daughters, preteen Terpe and infant Geline.
But their marriage is precarious. And after Joss exiles Phil, a serial adulterer, from their bedroom, tragedy strikes when their house catches fire.
Joss and the girls escape relatively unhurt. But Phil suffers burns, a broken bone and a traumatic brain injury that leaves him with Capgras Syndrome, an affliction that causes him to believe that Joss is an imposter who merely resembles his wife
A long stint in a hospital and a rehabilitation center keeps him from home as Joss tries to meet a book deadline while taking care of her daughters.
Enter Adam Werther, an electrician with a drinking problem, bitter memories of his abusive father and recurring dreams of a remote island. Joss hires him to help with house repairs, and it’s not long before the two begin a sexual relationship.
Meanwhile, Terpe—nearly friendless—skips school to visit Phil at the rehab center, only to find him kissing his latest paramour.
Gay, a Richmonder and a retired licensed professional counselor, operated a private counseling practice for 10 years and later served as the coordinator of the internship program at the Rehabilitation Counseling Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.
As she did in her début novel, 2016’s “Shelter of Leaves,” she draws on her experience to enrich “Other Fires.” Through the voices of Joss, Phil, Terpe and Adam, she simultaneously narrates this grim but ultimately hopeful story while also creating a small but memorable cast of characters.
With objectivity tempered by compassion, Gay demonstrates how the damage inflicted by imperfect parents can resonate in adulthood—but can also let light shine through cracks in the psyche.
Those who grew up in dysfunctional families might well emerge from “Other Fires” with an enhanced perspective and a greater capacity for forgiveness.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
