Book review: Author speaks on behalf of the plants in this intellectual romp

The most interesting thing that has come out of biology in the last few years, to my mind, is the growing evidence that trees are sentient, even altruistically sharing resources with their brethren in times of need. If plants are sentient, we may need to rethink how we relate to them.
In “The Nation of Plants,” plant neurobiologist Stefano Mancuso takes this a step further, asking: If plants could talk, what would they tell us?
Personally, I think they’d say: (1) Please stop killing us (that goes for clear-cutting forests and neglected houseplants alike); and (2) If you’re so smart, why don’t you just make your own food out of sunshine like we do? But Mancuso imagines himself speaking on their behalf in front of the United Nations, presenting a “Constitution of the Nation of Plants,” with eight articles. Each article is a lesson that plants can teach our species about how to live on the planet sustainably.
Mancuso clearly has fun with this bold, fresh and imaginative approach to thinking through our current environmental predicament. He refrains from giving plants a first person voice, or lecturing at us. Instead, he takes us on wild intellectual romps through his career’s worth of colorful associations.
For instance, in Article 1, Mancuso gleefully tears apart our notion that “Homo sapiens is the only species entitled to dispose of the planet as befits its needs.” But first we must calculate the probability of extraterrestrial life, see the impact of “life” on our planet from space, predict how the Earth would change if humans went extinct, and consider the Sistine Chapel and the Divine Comedy. Short, sweet, and always surprising, Nation of Plants is the Botanist’s Manifesto you never knew you needed.
I still think if plants could advise us, ‘make your own food from sunshine’ would be their No. 1. But I am glad that Mancuso has taken the time to put words to a more elevated and illuminating conversation across species. It gives the reader plenty to think about walking in the shade of trees, crunching grass under foot, en route from our front doors to our fossil-fuel-burning cars.
