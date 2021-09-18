Book review: Author speaks on behalf of the plants in this intellectual romp

The most interesting thing that has come out of biology in the last few years, to my mind, is the growing evidence that trees are sentient, even altruistically sharing resources with their brethren in times of need. If plants are sentient, we may need to rethink how we relate to them.

In “The Nation of Plants,” plant neurobiologist Stefano Mancuso takes this a step further, asking: If plants could talk, what would they tell us?

Personally, I think they’d say: (1) Please stop killing us (that goes for clear-cutting forests and neglected houseplants alike); and (2) If you’re so smart, why don’t you just make your own food out of sunshine like we do? But Mancuso imagines himself speaking on their behalf in front of the United Nations, presenting a “Constitution of the Nation of Plants,” with eight articles. Each article is a lesson that plants can teach our species about how to live on the planet sustainably.

Mancuso clearly has fun with this bold, fresh and imaginative approach to thinking through our current environmental predicament. He refrains from giving plants a first person voice, or lecturing at us. Instead, he takes us on wild intellectual romps through his career’s worth of colorful associations.