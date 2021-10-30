Book review: Author traces evolution of screenwriter and his famous jury room drama

In spring 1954, a man named Reginald Rose, an advertising agency copywriter, was called for jury duty in New York City. Not long afterward, he began writing a script for television in which one lone juror stands against 11 others in a murder trial.

There had been many courtroom dramas, but this one would take place entirely in the jury room, after the trial was over. Rose wanted the audience to feel the tension and claustrophobia in the small, airless room. The jurors had numbers, not names. They examined the evidence, argued and voted again and again, finally reaching a conclusion that saved the life of a young man. The screenplay was called “12 Angry Men.”

The show aired in late September 1954 as the season opener for Westinghouse Studio One. The years of 1950–57 are considered the golden age of television, when hungry young writers like Paddy Chayefsky, Rod Serling and Rose created scripts for countless hours of live shows. “12 Angry Men” won three Emmys, including one for Rose’s writing.