Book review: Author traces evolution of screenwriter and his famous jury room drama

In spring 1954, a man named Reginald Rose, an advertising agency copywriter, was called for jury duty in New York City. Not long afterward, he began writing a script for television in which one lone juror stands against 11 others in a murder trial.
There had been many courtroom dramas, but this one would take place entirely in the jury room, after the trial was over. Rose wanted the audience to feel the tension and claustrophobia in the small, airless room. The jurors had numbers, not names. They examined the evidence, argued and voted again and again, finally reaching a conclusion that saved the life of a young man. The screenplay was called “12 Angry Men.”
The show aired in late September 1954 as the season opener for Westinghouse Studio One. The years of 1950–57 are considered the golden age of television, when hungry young writers like Paddy Chayefsky, Rod Serling and Rose created scripts for countless hours of live shows. “12 Angry Men” won three Emmys, including one for Rose’s writing.
While Rose continued writing for TV, Hollywood had noticed the talent there. Paddy Chayefsky’s play “Marty” not only became a feature film, it won four Academy Awards including Best Picture. That success led Henry Fonda to sign on as producer and star of “12 Angry Men.” It was director Sidney Lumet’s first feature film in 1957, and it was a box office flop.
This book by Phil Rosenzweig tells two stories: the life of Reginald Rose, and how “12 Angry Men” became a classic that sits on the American Film Institute’s list of the best movies ever made. Rose himself is fascinating. He wrote about deep topics that he wanted people to think and talk about: social justice, racial prejudice, free speech, insanity, abortion. Often times, he had to find creative ways to get these topics past censors. In most cases, he prevailed.
The book also focuses on Rose’s other works, which brought him more money but less fame. More than 60 years later, he is best known for his jury room movie and play, which is considered one of American’s greatest dramas and still performed worldwide. “12 Angry Men” remains a timeless window into what one person can do if he stays true to his conscience. Rose certainly did that.
Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.