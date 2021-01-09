Book review: Author urges readers to reevaluate focus of feminism

I picked up Koa Beck’s “White Feminism” hoping to update my understanding of feminism, and I got more than I bargained for.

With the killing of George Floyd and the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement, 2020 brought many a crash course on just how pervasive white supremacy is in the fabric of American life. And this book is a fitting tutorial, as it amply justifies the key tenet of third-wave feminism, i.e., the need for feminist activism to be rooted in “intersectionality,” that progress for women cannot happen without dismantling of racism, classism, homophobia and other forms of oppression intertwined with the prevailing power structure.

But from the first pages, my experience of reading her well-researched and highly engaging and readable text was more like turning a familiar object inside out to reveal that it is actually something else entirely. It reminded me of my childhood Red Riding Hood doll that could be turned inside-out to reveal the wolf in grandma’s clothing. Rather than calling for broadening the umbrella of mainstream feminism, as I thought the third wave aimed to do, Beck asks us to take a step back and reevaluate the very focus of feminism.