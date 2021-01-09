Book review: Author urges readers to reevaluate focus of feminism

I picked up Koa Beck’s “White Feminism” hoping to update my understanding of feminism, and I got more than I bargained for.
With the killing of George Floyd and the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement, 2020 brought many a crash course on just how pervasive white supremacy is in the fabric of American life. And this book is a fitting tutorial, as it amply justifies the key tenet of third-wave feminism, i.e., the need for feminist activism to be rooted in “intersectionality,” that progress for women cannot happen without dismantling of racism, classism, homophobia and other forms of oppression intertwined with the prevailing power structure.
But from the first pages, my experience of reading her well-researched and highly engaging and readable text was more like turning a familiar object inside out to reveal that it is actually something else entirely. It reminded me of my childhood Red Riding Hood doll that could be turned inside-out to reveal the wolf in grandma’s clothing. Rather than calling for broadening the umbrella of mainstream feminism, as I thought the third wave aimed to do, Beck asks us to take a step back and reevaluate the very focus of feminism.
The wolf in grandma’s (white suffragette’s?) clothing here is the white supremacy embedded in the sought-after prize of, in Beck’s words, “obtaining the vote and having access to what their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers had.” If their brothers’ gains had been predicated on unearned benefits accrued by being white, then attaining the same gains requires maintaining the racial status quo. Beck reveals the foot of the white suffragette wedged to block entry, with black suffragettes commonly excluded from the most powerful suffragette organizations. And what I found even more alarming: The foot is still there. Beck contrasts the contemporary individual-focused rallying cries of mainstream feminism, including abortion rights and equal pay, with movements wherein a single person’s progress takes a backseat to “communities having access to clean water, to education, to public spaces, to institutions, to food.”
As a person of color often mistaken for white, Beck has spent a career in publishing and media crashing against the limitations of white feminism. This well-organized and conversationally written book is a lucid and accessible tour of white feminism in the unsparing light of 2020 clarity, and offers ideas of where to go from here. I feel the third wave of feminism has finally crashed over my head, and I’m blinking into a new vision for 2021. I also hope that in 2021 feminism can also move beyond the limited vision implied by the emphasis on “women’s” rights, as it renders invisible non-binary people, transwomen, and many others whose rights should be championed by any feminism worth a damn.
I recommend this book to anyone who senses that their feminism may have reached its expiration date.
Fredericksburg native Hilary Dervin Flower is a freelance writer in St. Petersburg, Fla.