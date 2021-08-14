Book review: Authors offer assorted takes on Arthurian legends in 'Sword Stone Table'

What if the fair maidens of yore were not chaste so much as not interested in men? The Arthurian legends would have been vastly different if a knight of the Round Table vowed to go questing on behalf of a beautiful maiden who was a lesbian.

“My lady, I doth ask your permission to go into the wilderness and sing your praises to the world and any who are unfamiliar with thee and your beauty,” says regal knight upon bended knee.

“Oh, good knight, you need not do that for me,” says fair maiden.

“But I must. My blood boils at the thought that some in this world are not privy to thee and all your majestic beauty,” says regal knight, still on bended knee.

“Well, who am I to argue, good knight? But I beseech you, make sure to sing those praises to the ladies of the world,” says fair maiden.