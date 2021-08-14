Book review: Authors offer assorted takes on Arthurian legends in 'Sword Stone Table'

What if the fair maidens of yore were not chaste so much as not interested in men? The Arthurian legends would have been vastly different if a knight of the Round Table vowed to go questing on behalf of a beautiful maiden who was a lesbian.
“My lady, I doth ask your permission to go into the wilderness and sing your praises to the world and any who are unfamiliar with thee and your beauty,” says regal knight upon bended knee.
“Oh, good knight, you need not do that for me,” says fair maiden.
“But I must. My blood boils at the thought that some in this world are not privy to thee and all your majestic beauty,” says regal knight, still on bended knee.
“Well, who am I to argue, good knight? But I beseech you, make sure to sing those praises to the ladies of the world,” says fair maiden.
OK, so that dialogue might not be quite up to Sir Thomas Malory’s level, but the stories in “Sword Stone Table” certainly are and the collection of 16 stories offers new takes on Arthurian legends. King Arthur appears in assorted manifestations, from a struggling minor league baseball player to a white-collar guy who frequents a local coffee shop. Of course, some things never change, and even though Arthur asks the smitten barista out on a date, he cannot leave his BFF Lancelot and his lifelong crush Guinevere behind, which makes for a less-than-ideal situation for the barista. Being the fourth side in any love triangle cannot work out well, and certainly not one so volatile that it brought the end to Camelot.
As with any great compilation of stories, “Sword Stone Table” lends itself to being picked up and perused at one’s leisure. Though the collection is broken into three sections—Once, Present and Future—the stories do not need to be read linearly and if you are as obtuse as this reviewer, it might even take you a few pages to realize that Arturo is Arthur, Gwen is Guinevere and Jimmy Merlin’s last name is more than coincidence.
The 16 authors who contribute to the collection come from an array of genres, and some are New York Times best-selling authors and others are being published for the first time. The list of authors is almost as intriguing as their assorted takes on the well-worn legends.
The story that will linger for me long after the others is Sive Doyle’s “Do, By All Due Means,” which is about Britomart, a knight from the Faerie Queen who is known for her chastity. But as mentioned at the beginning of this review, the chastity may have only been because she had not found the right maiden.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.