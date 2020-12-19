Book review: Baker serves up gorgeous, gift-worthy book

According to one

online definition, a

coffee-table book is “an oversized, usually hard-covered book whose purpose is for display on a table ... from which it can serve to inspire conversation or pass the time.” You might be surprised to find a cookbook recommended as a Christmas gift-worthy coffee-table book, but there is logic.

“A Good Bake” is oversized, printed on heavy paper, with gorgeous illustrations, just as are art books, decorating books and others in that category. I challenge any reader to peruse this book and not come away looking for the nearest bakery. The reason I say bakery, and not kitchen, is that many of the recipes are complicated and may be beyond the skill of most cooks.

The author received a James Beard nomination in 2016 for Outstanding Baker and the book shows her skill, particularly in the illustrations. The recipes themselves are extremely detailed, for example, four pages of text and three pages of color photographs are devoted to rhubarb pie. I am sure that if one followed the instructions to the letter, the output would be fabulous, but baking is very persnickety and even a slight deviation could cause trouble.

This book is recommended for its innate attractiveness, not for the specific recipes, which I dared not attempt.

Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.