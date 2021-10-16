Book review: 'Beautiful Country' destined to be a classic

When I heard Qian Julie Wang’s début memoir, “Beautiful Country” compared to such classics in the genre as “Persepolis” and “When I was Puerto Rican,” I was intrigued. By the end, I was stunned. “Beautiful Country” is destined to be a classic.
“Beautiful Country” begins with a story about Wang’s father, who, as a boy in China, witnessed his older brother being arrested as part of China’s Cultural Revolution.
Years later, after Wang is born, her father yearns for freedom of thought and expression and he moves to the United States. Some time later, Wang and her mother follow him there, but there is a problem. After their visas expire, the family is no longer documented and must stay hidden.
Without papers, neither of Wang’s parents can get well-paying jobs, even though both were professors in China. As a result, Wang often faces food insecurity, and money is so scare that she must often work alongside her parents. Slowly, their finances improve, but all the adversity has impacted her parents’ marriage, and the atmosphere in the apartment is often tense. And when Wang’s mother becomes seriously ill and must go to the hospital, their undocumented status becomes an increasingly difficult burden to bear.
“Beautiful Country” is a challenging read. Wang’s accessible voice forces readers to question how this country treats its undocumented population. The intergenerational trauma here also makes the reading experience difficult.
Though I have spoken mostly about the challenges of this book so far, I would be remiss if I did mot point out that it is also astonishingly moving. While this is a piece of nonfiction, the writing was so cinematic that I could lose myself in her narrative for hours.
Yes, her story is political, but it is also personal. In “Beautiful Country,” Qian Julie Wang redefines what it means to be “American,” showing us what it is like to live in this country without the privilege and safety of citizenship. This immensely powerful memoir, dedicated to “those who remain in the shadows,” shows just how much citizens take for granted.
In a sense, this story has a happy ending. Wang can now bring her astonishing, moving, and necessary story into the light. I hope everyone reads this book It’s that essential.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.