Book review: 'Beautiful Country' destined to be a classic

When I heard Qian Julie Wang’s début memoir, “Beautiful Country” compared to such classics in the genre as “Persepolis” and “When I was Puerto Rican,” I was intrigued. By the end, I was stunned. “Beautiful Country” is destined to be a classic.

“Beautiful Country” begins with a story about Wang’s father, who, as a boy in China, witnessed his older brother being arrested as part of China’s Cultural Revolution.

Years later, after Wang is born, her father yearns for freedom of thought and expression and he moves to the United States. Some time later, Wang and her mother follow him there, but there is a problem. After their visas expire, the family is no longer documented and must stay hidden.

Without papers, neither of Wang’s parents can get well-paying jobs, even though both were professors in China. As a result, Wang often faces food insecurity, and money is so scare that she must often work alongside her parents. Slowly, their finances improve, but all the adversity has impacted her parents’ marriage, and the atmosphere in the apartment is often tense. And when Wang’s mother becomes seriously ill and must go to the hospital, their undocumented status becomes an increasingly difficult burden to bear.