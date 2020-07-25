One potential casualty of this pandemic may be a liberal arts education. The liberal arts curriculum was already under siege for not providing an obvious gilded path to independent wealth and useful employment with a 401K plan thrown in for good measure. The cautionary tale from overly concerned parents is that you’ll be 50 years old and doing free book reviews for a local newspaper and hamstrung by crippling college loans. Happiness be damned.
Now, many colleges are fighting for their very existence, and cutting back on philosophy and the dramatic arts is a lot easier to sell to a board of visitors or governor than reducing the number of business or computer classes. Why does society need philosophers? With Broadway dark through at least the end of the year, why do we still need actors? The case for liberal arts and the humanities is simple—they make us well-rounded people and, as a consequence, a more well-rounded society. Or as Benito Sachinero–Sanchez, the vice president of the Library of America’s board of directors, recently told The New York Times, we need physicians but if he were choosing a physician to treat him, he’d choose the one who had read Chekhov, “because he’s a fuller human being and he’s going to treat me like a human being.”
Fortunately, you too can brush up on your Chekhov with the recent release of “Fifty-Two Stories,” translated by Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky. It’s a collection of Chekhov’s short fiction spanning a career that started with him as a political cartoonist to his becoming one of the greatest writers in Russian literature. (And if my physician has only read Chekhov’s plays and not the short fiction, I’m OK with that.) As would be expected, Chekhov’s later stories contain more gravitas and less whimsy than the ones he wrote for publication and payment when he was younger.
The selected 52 stories are an interesting cross-section of Chekhov’s career, but also notable is the absence of many of his better-known stories, which do not appear. Those are already anthologized in many volumes, and this collection includes stories that were not as readily available including a few that had not been previously translated into English. They all underscore the point that the world is better for having Chekhov’s work in it.
Many of us have turned to reading during these trying times as an escape and a productive undertaking while isolating and social distancing. Even when libraries and bookstores were physically shuttered, they found other means of getting books into readers’ hands—continuing their mission statement to make us fuller human beings.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
