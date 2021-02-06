Book review: 'Big Girl, Small Town' is comedic, tragic, drunken and magic

Irish. That is the one-word review I wanted to write after finishing Michelle Gallen’s début novel “Big Girl, Small Town.” I mean it as the highest of compliments, but the Books editor would not welcome the logistical nightmare of laying out a one-word review and, in the end, it’s probably a disservice to Gallen and could be interpreted as dismissive or snarky. It’s not.

“Irish” is an adjective that serves collectively well for books, plays and movies that are rooted in the unparalleled art of Irish storytelling and the spectrum of emotions that it covers. In another act of brevity, I would offer this as a jacket blurb for “Big Girl, Small Town”: It’s comedic; it’s tragic; it’s drunken; it’s magic.

Majella O’Neill is the Big Girl of the title and her life is seemingly an exploration of the mundane. There is a temptation to describe “Big Girl Small Town” as the Irish equivalent to a “Seinfeld” episode, since on the surface, it appears to be about nothing. Majella’s week consists of little more than working at a fish and chip shop (A Salt and Battered!) six nights a week. On the seventh day, she rests, until she finally pulls herself out of bed to get dressed up to go out to the pub for a night of drinking Smithwick’s, and possibly a drunken hookup with a local lad who she will inevitably have known all her life. Such is the small-town life in Aghybogey.