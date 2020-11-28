Book review: Biography of Sylvia Plath illuminates famous writer's brilliance

Ever since her suicide in 1963, the myth of Sylvia Plath has eclipsed the reality of Sylvia Plath as a writer and poet. The image of Plath turning on the gas stove in her London flat to never wake again has been a detriment to her enduring legacy, and biographer Heather Clark sets out to correct this perception and does an exceptional job of detailing Plath’s impact on 20th-century poetry in the expansive “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath.” “Red Comet” is going to appear on many “best of” lists at year’s end, and deservedly so.

Although Clark may cringe at another review leading with the suicide and furthering the perception that Plath was defined by this tragic act, it is difficult to separate Plath’s depression from her brilliance, and readers are left to wonder what we lost on the day her lifelong depression won out over the brilliance. Clark makes a compelling case for the months before her suicide as the most productive of Plath’s short life (she was 30 when she died). It is during this period that she wrote landmark poems such as “Daddy,” “Ariel” and “Lady Lazarus,” and many of the poems written in this outpouring of productivity were completed in a single day.