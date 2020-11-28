Book review: Biography of Sylvia Plath illuminates famous writer's brilliance

Ever since her suicide in 1963, the myth of Sylvia Plath has eclipsed the reality of Sylvia Plath as a writer and poet. The image of Plath turning on the gas stove in her London flat to never wake again has been a detriment to her enduring legacy, and biographer Heather Clark sets out to correct this perception and does an exceptional job of detailing Plath’s impact on 20th-century poetry in the expansive “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath.” “Red Comet” is going to appear on many “best of” lists at year’s end, and deservedly so.
Although Clark may cringe at another review leading with the suicide and furthering the perception that Plath was defined by this tragic act, it is difficult to separate Plath’s depression from her brilliance, and readers are left to wonder what we lost on the day her lifelong depression won out over the brilliance. Clark makes a compelling case for the months before her suicide as the most productive of Plath’s short life (she was 30 when she died). It is during this period that she wrote landmark poems such as “Daddy,” “Ariel” and “Lady Lazarus,” and many of the poems written in this outpouring of productivity were completed in a single day.
Clark goes into great detail on the poems and provides context with corresponding events in Plath’s life that influenced the poem at the time of its creation. The impetus for Plath’s descent has long been attributed to her split from husband and poet, Ted Hughes. Hughes had begun an affair with a woman who Plath knew in London, and though Plath wrote letters to her mother and friends stating that she welcomed the divorce and saw it as freeing her creatively, the reality was that she was a single mother with two very young children and no consistent source of income.
Hughes will forever be a lightning rod in Plath’s life and death, and if there is one criticism of Clark (and one criticism in a biography of nearly 1,000 pages is a pretty favorable percentage for any biographer), it is that Hughes is not put under the same magnifying glass that Clark uses for Plath and others in her immediate orbit. On one level, this is understandable, because Clark digs deeper and gains access to resources and materials, some provided by Hughes’ family and estate, that prior biographers were not able to unearth. Placating the Hughes’ camp to some extent made sense from a research standpoint.
Ultimately, the prevailing takeaway from “Red Comet” is Clark’s copious research, analysis and writing. There is no doubt of Plath’s brilliance. Clark’s biography is equally so.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
