Book review: Bitter rivalries in the Gilded Age

The Gilded Age during America’s history is perhaps one of the most splendid eras to read about.

It was the rise of America’s aristocracy, with the Morgans and the Rockefellers and others attempting to outdo one another in terms of fabulous parties, incredible mansions and unimaginable lifestyles.

Two of these families become rivals: the well-established Astor clan and the “nouveau riche” Vanderbilts. This bitter conflict is recounted in Renée Rosen’s “The Social Graces.”

The Astor family, whose perspective is shared here by matriarch Caroline Astor, are descended from the well-bred stock of America’s most prominent families. Having become the leading arbiter of taste, elegance and style, The Mrs. Astor, as she was known in her time, dictates who is part of her social world and who isn’t allowed in. Though her marriage and her children create their own difficulties, Astor never falters, her indomitable fortitude remaining strong and vigilant.