Book review: Bitter rivalries in the Gilded Age

The Gilded Age during America’s history is perhaps one of the most splendid eras to read about.
It was the rise of America’s aristocracy, with the Morgans and the Rockefellers and others attempting to outdo one another in terms of fabulous parties, incredible mansions and unimaginable lifestyles.
Two of these families become rivals: the well-established Astor clan and the “nouveau riche” Vanderbilts. This bitter conflict is recounted in Renée Rosen’s “The Social Graces.”
The Astor family, whose perspective is shared here by matriarch Caroline Astor, are descended from the well-bred stock of America’s most prominent families. Having become the leading arbiter of taste, elegance and style, The Mrs. Astor, as she was known in her time, dictates who is part of her social world and who isn’t allowed in. Though her marriage and her children create their own difficulties, Astor never falters, her indomitable fortitude remaining strong and vigilant.
The Vanderbilts, whose stories are told from the perspective of the previous impoverished Alva Vanderbilt, are descended from railroad tycoons—men who speculated in the railways and made their fortune. To the Astors, these are the people who are intruding on the Astors’ way of life, their society. In an over-the-top and vulgar way, these are the people trying to impress and buy their way into society. And much to Mrs. Astor’s chagrin, they succeed, thanks largely to Alva. Though Alva encounters her own trials and tribulations, she becomes an incredible force to be reckoned with.
“The Social Graces” is a charming story of America’s aristocracy. As the book progresses, it has a unique view from the viewpoint of “society” itself. The participants in the battle between the Mrs. Astor and Alva Vanderbilt realize what a charade their feud is. Even as the parties become ever more decadent and over the top, they explain how they can’t be excluded from them; to be excluded would be akin to exile.
Yet, in the back of their minds, in their secret heart of hearts, what do these women privately pine for? Perhaps some of the same things: the freedom to do what they want, to vote, to love, to divorce, perhaps to escape their shallow existence.
