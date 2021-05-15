Book review: Book about baseball's overlooked heroes is a homerun

Baseball season is back, marking the return of spring—a time for light sweaters, brisk walks and reading great books outdoors.

I’ve got you covered on that last one. If you’re feeling nostalgic for America’s favorite pastime, read Cam Perron’s “Comeback Season,” an enlightening narrative about the Negro League’s forgotten superstars and his ardent work to preserve their history.

Framed by the author’s friendships with players and formed by their candid contributions, this read offers a straight-from-the-source take on the promise and perils of playing baseball while Black in the early 20th century.

More than a sports book, this is a necessary and historically significant collection of important voices and a testament to the history they authored. If you can’t make it to a Fredericksburg Nationals game this month, try the next best thing—check out “Comeback Season” to learn about baseball’s overlooked heroes.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Stafford County.