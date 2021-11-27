Book review: Book on Van Gogh, his influences is a must-read for art lovers

Vincent Van Gogh took his own life in 1890 at age 37. At the time, he was an impoverished, little-known artist lacking technical skill who lived mostly through the generosity of his brother Theo, who was an art dealer of some repute. Now, more than 130 years after his death, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest artists ever, and his paintings, which once went unsold and were traded for sustenance, are consistently sold at auction for record-breaking prices.

In “Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved,” author Steven Naifeh writes of Van Gogh’s career and the influences upon it. But what makes this book a must for any art lover are the spectacular photographic reproductions of the artists who influenced Van Gogh and the works that he offered in response to those influences. This is a book that you can sit with repeatedly and flick through its pages to savor the stunning visual effect. You, of course, get all the Van Gogh greatest hits, but you also get to see works by other artists who may not be as familiar to you. (Sorry for sounding like a late night informercial.)