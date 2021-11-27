Book review: Book on Van Gogh, his influences is a must-read for art lovers

Vincent Van Gogh took his own life in 1890 at age 37. At the time, he was an impoverished, little-known artist lacking technical skill who lived mostly through the generosity of his brother Theo, who was an art dealer of some repute. Now, more than 130 years after his death, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest artists ever, and his paintings, which once went unsold and were traded for sustenance, are consistently sold at auction for record-breaking prices.
In “Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved,” author Steven Naifeh writes of Van Gogh’s career and the influences upon it. But what makes this book a must for any art lover are the spectacular photographic reproductions of the artists who influenced Van Gogh and the works that he offered in response to those influences. This is a book that you can sit with repeatedly and flick through its pages to savor the stunning visual effect. You, of course, get all the Van Gogh greatest hits, but you also get to see works by other artists who may not be as familiar to you. (Sorry for sounding like a late night informercial.)
One chapter that I found especially revealing, and one that is sure to resonate with readers of The Free Lance–Star’s Books page, was the influence that French authors had on Van Gogh. He was an avid reader (much to his pious parents’ dismay) and wrote extensively on the merits of Victor Hugo, Honore de Balzac and Emile Zola. Naifeh believes that descriptions from Maupassant and Zola influenced one of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings, Starry Night, and quotes a passage from Zola.
“Behind these thousand stars, thousands more were appearing, and so it went on ceaselessly in the infinite depths of the sky. It was a continuous blossoming, a showering of sparks from fanned embers, innumerable worlds glowing with the calm fire of gems.”
Like the night sky it captures, Starry Night might appear to lend itself to counting stars to pacify a bored youngster before a fireworks display, but look closer and the innumerable glowing worlds reveal themselves. Naifeh, who authored the bestseller “Van Gogh: The Life,” obviously knows his subject and the connections he draws between Van Gogh and those he admired is obvious in the works he draws from as sources of inspiration or comparison.
The Van Gogh immersive experience is being held in cities throughout the world, including at the Rhode Island Center in Washington, through March. If you love Van Gogh but hate D.C. traffic, you can pick up “Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved” for the price of one ticket to the immersion experience. But my guess is you will want to do both after experiencing this book.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.