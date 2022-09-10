Book review: Brilliant satirist finds the humor in pandemic-era inanities

As some readers of this page know, I have been doing some video book reviews. Those readers also know that my 14-year-old daughter is my producer and adds her own bit of “charm” to the proceedings. It was with her in mind when I had some reservations about reviewing Christopher Buckley’s “Has Anyone Seen My Toes?”. I love Buckley, but shudder to think what my producer might do with that title.

Those petty reservations aside, “Has Anyone Seen My Toes?” is mirth when we need it the most from one of our great satirists. The aged protagonist is a screenwriter who lives with his second wife, Peaches, in South Carolina. The pandemic has weighed heavily on both his ability to write and his bathroom scale. He, like many of us, had great expectations for what he hoped to achieve during pandemic isolation, but he increasingly finds the most solace in the Mudshakes at Hippo King.

“How many Mudshakes can he order without self-disgust? He calculates. One for right away, here in the parking lot. One for the ride home. Two to put in the freezer. Themistocles will want one. He’s got 24/7 munchies. How many is that? But wait—Atalanta is here for the weekend, and she’ll want one. (She moved to Atlanta, causing address confusion. Her mother keeps sending her mail to Atalanta, Georgia.)”

The pandemic has muddled our minds and Buckley captures these moments of inanity with comedic brilliance. The mundane has become a daily challenge as we ponder our milkshake quota for the day and our mortality. And when one contemplates mortality it inevitably leads to consideration of our legacy. How will our obituary read in The Free Lance–Star?

For the protagonist in “Has Anyone Seen My Toes,” his legacy is tied to a movie he wrote called “Swamp Foxes.” The movie, which he first imagined as an homage to Francis Marion (American Revolution hero known as the Swamp Fox), changed dramatically by the time it got to screen and the celebration of Marion’s guile was overshadowed by buxom prostitutes and earned an NC-17 rating. The screenwriter knew his vision was being compromised when Kim Kardashian showed up on set.

As the main character tries to write a new screenplay about a German U-boat capturing FDR in South Carolina during the second World War, he also finds himself embroiled in the local election for county coroner. Once upon a time, these themes might have seemed ridiculous and disparate. Buckley reminds us that the ridiculousness of old is now a new and constant companion. Laugh if and when you can or simply wiggle your toes if you can see them.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.